Haleon Welcomes Joe Sta-Romana as Chief Customer Officer to Lead US Growth and Transformation

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haleon, a world-leading consumer health company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Sta-Romana as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) for its US business, effective December 1, 2024. In this role, Joe will lead the organization's customer strategy, driving growth and transformation in the US market.

Joe brings extensive leadership experience to the role, having spent over 20 years in the FMCG sector and serving in the military. Most recently Joe led Unilever's Walmart business, overseeing the company's largest US customer. In his previous roles at P&G and Unilever, Joe led large, cross-functional teams and delivered results across sales, category management, and insights.

"Joe's unique blend of military and commercial experience will be invaluable as we drive our next phase of growth," said Lisa Paley, President North America. "His people-first leadership philosophy, combined with a deep understanding of customer needs and market dynamics, positions him to make an immediate impact as we continue to innovate and adapt in a rapidly evolving business environment. With our world-class, iconic brands and innovative solutions, we are poised to bring more people into better everyday health."

In his new role, Joe will drive growth through customer-focused strategies, leveraging improved data analytics and enhanced digital solutions. He will build stronger partnerships with key retailers, ensuring Haleon remains a trusted and valuable partner.

"I am excited to join Haleon at such a pivotal time in our journey. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. By understanding their challenges and opportunities, we can deliver tailored, innovative solutions that drive success for both sides. I look forward to building on Haleon's strong foundation of customer value and working alongside our teams to ensure we remain a trusted and valuable partner to all our customers," said Joe Sta-Romana, US Chief Customer Officer. "Our purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity will guide our efforts as we continue to grow and transform."

Joe will be part of the Haleon U.S. leadership team.

About Haleon US

Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with Humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, Wellness, and Sexual Wellness. Built on trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's U.S. brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, Emergen-C, Eroxon, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com.

