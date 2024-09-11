Halevai Accelerates Production of the New Model2050 with Deliveries Set for Early '25

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting a standard for new wave electric motor revolution, Halevai's marine craftsmanship has revealed a new upgraded Model2050. Proudly beginning production at LymanMorse shipyard Maine, new designs are scheduled to hit the water by early 2025.

With the same signature speed and performance of prior editions, this model will exhibit new dimensions of space in size category by virtue of its dynamic configuration.

50 NM range, cruising speeds of 25 MPH and a top speed of 35 MPH.

"The model2050 represents the first step in our journey and one we are excited to share with the world," explained Frank Heidiner, CEO/Founder of Halevai. "Every aspect has been meticulously crafted with the central goal of empowering our customers with an elevated experience, one which is marked by superior functionality and performance. Since inception, our steadfast focus has been on innovation and sustainability. This latest evolution is well in line with those ambitions, and we're energized by what the future holds."

With 30 units prepared for assembly this year, Halavevai is presently accepting reservations and fully anticipates completing those orders in full over the coming months. Find more details at www.halevai.com .

ABOUT HALEVAI

Founded in 2020, HALEVAI is an electric marine craftsman focused on innovation and simple operations. We build competitive market electric boats structured on safety, renewability and cost efficiency. Whether you are purchasing as a family, marina operators, municipalities or educational institutions looking for a more renewable way to be on the water, we offer the solution confidently.

HALEVAI is deeply committed to lead a movement in modernized materials and assembly methods. Their dedicated mission is to provide renewable energy focused on marine solutions to the US boater market. They have partnered with companies such as Hypercraft and Lane VC to improve manufacturing purchasing power, operational excellence, and capitalization strategy. They courageously strive to aid in correcting the course of environmental damage while providing a scalable alternative to growing demands for net zero solutions.

We will.™

Simplify Boating. Harness renewable power. Develop better materials.

Start your journey, electrify your adventure.

www.halevai.com @halevaipower on Instagram and Twitter

SOURCE Halevai