Haley Guiliano Announces 2023 Promotions

Haley Guiliano LLP congratulates Rebecca Nickell on her promotion to Counsel, effective 01/01/23

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International intellectual property boutique Haley Guiliano is pleased to announce the promotion of Rebecca Nickell to Counsel. Ms. Nickell's promotion recognizes her legal and technical acumen, successful practice, and her significant contributions to the team-driven Haley Guiliano culture.

Rebecca Nickell, Counsel at Haley Guiliano, LLP

"Since she joined the firm in February 2022, Rebecca has proven herself to be an exceptional, client-focused attorney with very strong technical skills, especially in the semiconductor field," said Managing Partner Joe Guiliano. "We are delighted to have her join the leadership team as Counsel in the firm."

About Rebecca Nickell:

Rebecca Nickell's practice is defined by an innate understanding of technology and the complexity of international and intercompany device manufacturing logistics in a rapid-paced global industry. A former semiconductor engineer, Ms. Nickell leverages her technical and legal expertise to secure commercially valuable intellectual property rights both domestically and abroad. In addition to patent preparation and prosecution, Rebecca also provides IP portfolio development and management services, such as competitive landscape analysis, freedom to operate / third party risk assessments, patent infringement, validity, and enforceability opinions.

