Haley Guiliano LLP Is Pleased to Announce Today That Greg Lundell Is Joining Its Silicon Valley Office in Downtown San Jose, CA as a Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lundell is returning to private practice after a decade spent in leadership positions within global, public companies. At TiVo and then at Kudelski Group, Lundell led negotiations, directed litigations, developed comprehensive IP strategies, established partnerships with many of the largest technology companies in the world, and led R&D innovation and patent development. His practice includes audit-based licensing compliance, trade secret disputes, and technology transfer.

Much of Lundell's career has focused on international legal work. This provides a natural fit with Haley Guiliano, which clients have come to rely on for international patent-related matters, particularly in Europe. "Greg has deep and practical international IP experience," said Joseph Guiliano, the firm's managing partner. "I think Greg will be a strong fit with our firm's global practice and our clients' local and global needs."

Lundell clerked for the Hon. James Ware (ret.) in the District Court for California's Northern District. He began practice with the Gray Cary law firm, which merged with DLA Piper. Since then he served as VP, IP Strategy & Licensing for both TiVo and the Kudelski Group, where he was Chief Patent Counsel. He received his J.D. from Santa Clara University's School of Law and a B.S. from Westmont College. He is licensed to practice law in California and before the USPTO.

Haley Guiliano LLP is an intellectual property law firm specializing in patent law with offices in New York City, Silicon Valley, and London. The firm represents clients in connection with patent prosecution, patent portfolio management and strategy, licensing, litigation, post-grant practice before the USPTO, third party patent analyses, IP due diligences, as well as general IP law counseling.

