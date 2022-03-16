Haley Jones is LifeBrand's Newest Brand Ambassador and First Female Collegiate Athlete to Partner with the Social Media Tech Startup

Headquartered in West Chester, PA, LifeBrand's technology focuses on strengthening both individual and corporate brands by quickly detecting potentially harmful social media content with the option to edit or delete. Jones, the 20-year-old versatile guard/forward for Stanford University recently voted her conference's Player of the Year, will hold equity in the startup and leverage her own social media platforms to further expand LifeBrand's reach and brand awareness.

"The entire LifeBrand team is excited to welcome Haley Jones as our newest brand ambassador and equity stakeholder," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "She is bright, driven and incredibly talented, and understands how important a role social media plays in protecting and building brands, and how critical it is for young people to ensure their message is reflective of who they are today and not who they were when they first started using social media."

Jones is both the first female and the first collegiate athlete to join LifeBrand's brand ambassador roster which includes Heisman Trophy winner and current Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith and PGA Tour Pro Golfer Dylan Frittelli.

"In today's digital world, partnering with LifeBrand is an opportunity that just made sense," said Jones. "Social media has always been a big part of how I communicate, and I consider having a strong and positive social media platform as a competitive advantage. I'm thrilled to be part of their team and help them grow."

Jones has an impressive and winning track record, poised to be picked at the top of her class's draft in 2023. As a sophomore in 2021, she was named an all-conference selection. The Cardinal won a national championship that season, while Jones was named the tournament's MVP. Thanks to the recent amateur athlete Name, Image, and Likeness policy changes, LifeBrand was able to solidify a brand partnership with Jones while she is still an active collegiate athlete.

"We are confident that with Haley on our team, LifeBrand has an opportunity to advance to a whole new level," said Colaiezzi. "She is exactly what we are looking for in a partner and we're ready to celebrate many wins together."

To learn more about LifeBrand and their various solutions please visit www.lifebrand.life.

ABOUT LIFEBRAND:

LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click.

