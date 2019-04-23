Haley Mechanical Receives Excellence Award from Lennox® International

DEXTER, Mich., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haley Mechanical, based in Dexter, recently received the Lennox Centurion Award from Lennox International, a heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer.

Mike Hart, Lennox' Vice President of North American Sales, and Kim McGill, Lennox' Vice President of Marketing, presented the annual award to Henry Haley, president and Founder. The Lennox Centurion Award recognizes the top 100 Lennox residential dealerships in each Lennox sales region for outstanding accomplishments and performance.

"Earning the Lennox Centurion Award emphasizes Haley Mechanical's progress as a leading marketer of residential comfort systems delivering exceptional comfort and service on every job," said Douglas L. Young, president and COO of LII Residential Heating & Cooling.

Established in 1998, Haley Mechanical employs 50 individuals and services Ann Arbor, Dexter and surrounding cities in SE Michigan.

"We are extremely proud and excited to be the recipient of the Lennox Centurion Award," says Henry Haley, president and Founder. "To win the Centurion Award, a dealer must embody the Lennox brand promise in their market, and we are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award."

A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox International markets its air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 North American dealers.

To find out more about how Haley Mechanical can help you with your home's heating, cooling and indoor air quality needs, call 1-734-424-9170 or visit HaleyMechanical.com.

For more information, contact:

Eric Chapman

Haley Mechanical

212864@email4pr.com

1-734-424-9170

SOURCE Haley Mechanical

Related Links

https://haleymechanical.com

