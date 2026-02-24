HALEYS Beauty Reinvents Lip Stain Category with Re- dew: A Gloss That Sets to a Hydrating Stain

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HALEYS Beauty, the science-driven makeup brand known for solving real performance gaps in beauty, announces the launch of Re–dew Glossy Lip Stain, a breakthrough hybrid formula that redefines what lip stains can be.

One swipe. Two finishes.

Re-dew Glossy Lip Stain

Re–dew applies as a cushiony, high-shine gloss, then sets seamlessly into an even, fade-resistant stain that keeps lips soft, hydrated and polished for hours. The result is a brand-new lip category: a hydrating glossy stain engineered from scratch, not a gloss pretending to last or a stain pretending to be comfortable.

The Science Behind Re–dew

Triple Moisture Complex

Vegan squalane, vitamin E and glycerin deliver continuous hydration - even as the stain sets

Fade-Resistant Stain Matrix

Juicy pigment technology settles evenly into lips for a natural flush with no patchiness, no ring and no cracking.

Cushion-Gloss Technology

A lightweight, non-sticky gloss structure that resists feathering and fading, with an instantly refreshing, cooling glide

Real Results from Real People

Consumers reported up to 8 hours of stain wear *

* 97% said it feels hydrating and applies like a gloss that sets into a stain

*Based on a consumer perception study of 36 subjects.

Product Details

Price: $25

$25 Shade Range: 3 universally flattering shades

A Chemist's POV: The Problem With Lip Products

"Lip formulas weren't keeping up with real life," says Ashley Ocampo, Founder & CEO of HALEYS Beauty. "If a stain lasted, it dried out lips. If a gloss felt good, it disappeared instantly. Women were forced to layer multiple products just to get one look. I wanted to solve that - with one formula that actually works for busy days, long schedules and real routines."

With Re–dew, HALEYS Beauty continues its mission to challenge outdated beauty formulas and deliver intelligent, performance-driven products designed for real life - not touch-ups.

Availability & Pricing

Re–dew Glossy Lip Stain available for purchase on Amazon , Ulta.com , and TikTok Shop.

For press samples or partnership inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About HALEYS Beauty

Founded by a perfectionist chemist, HALEYS Beauty was created to close the performance gap for oily and combination skin. Every formula is built on intelligent chemistry to control oil, resist humidity and deliver luxury-level wear at an accessible price - redefining what performance makeup can be for real, everyday skin.

