Half a century of service Nationwide honors six longtime employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide recently marked a rare milestone, honoring six employees who have each dedicated 50 years or more to the company. The celebration included a unique tribute: a re-created 1970s office space that transported the honorees back to their first day on the job.

The Columbus-based insurance and financial services company transformed a video production studio into a retro workplace, complete with vintage cubicles, analog equipment and a view of the 1975 Columbus skyline. The immersive experience invited the associates to reflect on five decades of change, camaraderie and commitment.

"As we approach Nationwide's centennial in 2026, the legacy of these six individuals becomes even more meaningful," said Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker. "They've helped shape half, or more, of our journey, and their impact will be felt for generations to come."

From the moment they arrived at Nationwide's downtown campus, the honorees were welcomed with care. Escorts guided them to a production studio space where a lounge and 1970s-style cubicle vignette set the scene. Laughter and storytelling quickly filled the room as the group reminisced about early managers, teammates and the tools they used to get the job done.

Throughout the afternoon, hosts led conversations while the associates browsed archival materials and watched vintage Nationwide commercials that sparked more memories and smiles.

The six honorees represent a range of roles across insurance, technology, investments and operations, with Walker noting that their careers exemplify the persistence and pride that define the company's culture.

Among those recognized was Julie Revie, Nationwide's longest-tenured employee with 56 years of service. Revie works in Nationwide Property & Casualty's indemnity operations in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Other honorees include Teresa McGraw, known as "the glue of the department" in Nationwide's investments office. Sonja Hutcherson and Patricia "Pat" Darst built careers in mainframe engineering and service desk leadership, respectively. Paula "Yvette" Knott and Patricia Connors, both part of Nationwide Financial, have mentored colleagues and modeled excellence in their departments.

"Fifty years at one company is more than tenure, it's a testament to purpose," Walker said. "These associates have served generations of customers and amassed a combined 309 years of experience. They've trained, supported and inspired thousands of colleagues. And they've helped Nationwide deliver on its mission with extraordinary care, day after day."

Nationwide's mission has guided the company since its founding in 1926 as a mutual automobile insurer for Ohio farmers. Today, it stands as a Fortune 100 company offering diversified insurance and financial services. Walker said the company's strength lies in its people who are adapting, leading and keeping promises.

As much as the honorees' reflections highlighted how much the workplace has evolved — from analog to digital, regional to national — Knott said the company's values remained constant over the last five decades.

"Nationwide gives you opportunities," Knott said. "You don't have to leave to create your career."

In the end, the experience offered a simple truth: while workplaces change, values endure. The tools on a 1970s desk may look different from today's systems, and the skyline outside Nationwide's windows has grown. But the work, serving people with care and integrity, remains the same.

