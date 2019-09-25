Half a Million Young Readers Helped to Get 200,000 Books to Kids Without Access Through the Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, more than 500,000 children nationwide tackled two important issues, summer learning loss—the loss of academic skills that occurs when school is out— and book access, with one solution: reading. As part of the Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza, a free educational and philanthropic program, kids tracked their summer reading minutes through the program's online Summer Reading Challenge, along the way unlocking 200,000 copies of new children's titles to build home libraries for kids without easy book access. The books, donated by Scholastic, were distributed to kids at select United Way locations across the country. Additionally, independent booksellers and libraries extended the impact of the program by hosting Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza Give Back book drives, donating over 10,000 new and lightly-used books to local communities across the country.

According to findings from the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™: 7th Edition, kids know that reading provides benefits that extend well beyond the summer months. Seventy-seven percent agree that reading over the summer will help them during the school year. However, the same research shares that there is a rising trend in the number of kids ages 6–17 who read zero books over the summer, from 15% in 2016 to 20% in 2018.

"With kids as the catalyst for change, and United Way as a trusted partner in distributing books to those who need them most, the Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza ensured even more children experienced the lasting benefits from summer reading which will extend through the school year and beyond," said Stephanie Smirnov, Executive Vice President, Global Communications, Scholastic. "Today, we celebrate these kids and thank the many parents, teachers, librarians and booksellers who came together to encourage reading over the summer."

"United Way is proud of our partnership with Scholastic and honored to have distributed over 200,000 books to encourage reading through the Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza program," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "United Way is dedicated to building more resilient, inclusive and sustainable communities and we believe it's critical all children have access to a strong start in life and the ability to develop essential literacy skills through access to quality books."

This is the seventh year in a row kids have read more than 100 million minutes through the online Summer Reading Challenge with a total 109,334,297 minutes. In addition, the school, public library or community partner organization with most minutes read earn the title of "Best in State" School, Top Library or Top Community Partner. They will be featured in the 2020 Scholastic Book of World Records to be released on November 5. The 2019 top participants are:

Best in State Schools:

Alabama : Mt. Carmel Elementary, Huntsville , 37,491 minutes

: Mt. Carmel Elementary, , 37,491 minutes Alaska : North Pole Elementary School, North Pole , 32,352 minutes

: North Pole Elementary School, , 32,352 minutes Arizona : American Leadership Academy - Ironwood Elementary, Queen Creek , 681,300 minutes

: American Leadership Academy - Ironwood Elementary, , 681,300 minutes Arkansas : The New School , Fayetteville , 117,018 minutes

: , , 117,018 minutes California : Warm Springs Elementary School, Fremont , 1,786,885 minutes

: Warm Springs Elementary School, , 1,786,885 minutes Colorado : Prospect Ridge Academy, Broomfield , 804,161 minutes

: Prospect Ridge Academy, , 804,161 minutes Connecticut : Scotland Elementary School, Scotland , 177,451 minutes

: Scotland Elementary School, , 177,451 minutes Delaware : Etta J. Wilson Elementary School, Newark , 317,787 minutes

: Etta J. Wilson Elementary School, , 317,787 minutes District of Columbia : Holy Trinity School, Washington, D.C. , 19,372 minutes

: Holy Trinity School, , 19,372 minutes Florida : Liberty Park Elementary School, Greenacres, 2,697,828 minutes

: Liberty Park Elementary School, Greenacres, 2,697,828 minutes Georgia : Savannah Country Day Lower School, Savannah, 400,293 minutes

: Savannah Country Day Lower School, Savannah, 400,293 minutes Hawaii : Kanoelani Elementary School, Waipahu , 36,043 minutes

: Kanoelani Elementary School, , 36,043 minutes Idaho : Compass Public Charter School, Meridian, 161,000 minutes

: Compass Public Charter School, Meridian, 161,000 minutes Illinois : Walnut Trails Elementary School, Shorewood , 691,523 minutes

: Walnut Trails Elementary School, , 691,523 minutes Indiana : Allisonville Elementary School, Indianapolis , 383,854 minutes

: Allisonville Elementary School, , 383,854 minutes Iowa : Clayton Ridge Elementary School, Garnavillo , 312,365 minutes

: Clayton Ridge Elementary School, , 312,365 minutes Kansas : St. Thomas Aquinas School, Wichita , 180,580 minutes

: St. Thomas Aquinas School, , 180,580 minutes Kentucky : Veterans Park Elementary, Lexington , 963,799 minutes

: Veterans Park Elementary, , 963,799 minutes Louisiana : Lisa Park Elementary School, Houma , 1,257,472 minutes

: Lisa Park Elementary School, , 1,257,472 minutes Maine : Buxton Center Elementary School, Buxton , 373,232 minutes

: Buxton Center Elementary School, , 373,232 minutes Maryland : Bradley Hills Elementary School, Bethesda , 1,105,115 minutes

: Bradley Hills Elementary School, , 1,105,115 minutes Massachusetts : James M. Quinn Elementary School, North Dartmouth , 1,357,407 minutes

: James M. Quinn Elementary School, , 1,357,407 minutes Michigan : St. Clair Middle School, St. Clair , 312,631 minutes

: St. Clair Middle School, , 312,631 minutes Minnesota : Maranatha Christian Academy, Brooklyn Park , 586,609 minutes

: Maranatha Christian Academy, , 586,609 minutes Mississippi : Annunciation Catholic School, Columbus, 719,549 minutes

: Annunciation Catholic School, Columbus, 719,549 minutes Missouri : Murphy Elementary School, High Ridge , 98,684 minutes

: Murphy Elementary School, , 98,684 minutes Montana : Bonner K-8 School, Bonner, 23,938 minutes

: Bonner K-8 School, Bonner, 23,938 minutes Nebraska : Stuart Elementary School, Stuart, 789,612 minutes

: Stuart Elementary School, Stuart, 789,612 minutes Nevada : Jan Jones Blackhurst Elementary School, Las Vegas , 226,638 minutes

: Jan Jones Blackhurst Elementary School, , 226,638 minutes New Hampshire : Rochester Middle School, Rochester , 582,634 minutes

: Rochester Middle School, , 582,634 minutes New Jersey : Newell Elementary School, Allentown , 1,507,274 minutes

: Newell Elementary School, , 1,507,274 minutes New Mexico : Chamisa Elementary, White Rock , 306,104 minutes

: Chamisa Elementary, , 306,104 minutes New York: Village Elementary School, Hilton, 784,039 minutes

North Carolina : A.B. Combs Leadership Magnet Elementary School, Raleigh , 1,217,593 minutes

: A.B. Combs Leadership Magnet Elementary School, , 1,217,593 minutes North Dakota : Erik Ramstad Middle School , Minot, 263,822 minutes

: , Minot, 263,822 minutes Ohio : Ledgeview Elementary School, Macedonia , 201,918 minutes

: Ledgeview Elementary School, , 201,918 minutes Oklahoma : Colcord Public School, Colcord , 116,049 minutes

: Colcord Public School, , 116,049 minutes Oregon : Holy Cross Catholic School, Portland , 486,937 minutes

: Holy Cross Catholic School, , 486,937 minutes Pennsylvania : Skippack Elementary School, Collegeville , 1,014,454 minutes

: Skippack Elementary School, , 1,014,454 minutes Rhode Island : North Smithfield Elementary School, North Smithfield , 281,520 minutes

: North Smithfield Elementary School, , 281,520 minutes South Carolina : Oakridge Elementary School, Clover, 700,116 minutes

: Oakridge Elementary School, Clover, 700,116 minutes South Dakota : Aberdeen Christian School, Aberdeen , 161,122 minutes

: Aberdeen Christian School, , 161,122 minutes Tennessee : Crosswind Elementary School, Collierville , 937,598 minutes

: Crosswind Elementary School, , 937,598 minutes Texas : Eastwood Knolls International School, El Paso , 3,627,215 minutes

: Eastwood Knolls International School, , 3,627,215 minutes Utah : Freedom Academy, Provo , 507,719 minutes

: Freedom Academy, , 507,719 minutes Vermont : Orwell Village School, Orwell , 84,898 minutes

: Orwell Village School, , 84,898 minutes Virginia : Ashburn Elementary School, Ashburn , 414,448 minutes

: Ashburn Elementary School, , 414,448 minutes Washington : Sunrise Elementary School, Spokane Valley, 1,027,661 minutes

: Sunrise Elementary School, Spokane Valley, 1,027,661 minutes West Virginia : St. Francis Central Catholic School, Morgantown , 718,377 minutes

: St. Francis Central Catholic School, , 718,377 minutes Wisconsin : Riverdale Elementary-Middle School, Muscoda , 449,011 minutes

: Elementary-Middle School, , 449,011 minutes Wyoming : Casper Classical Academy, Casper, 46,342 minutes

U.S. Territories:

Northern Mariana Islands : Saipan Community School, Saipan, 627 minutes

: Saipan Community School, Saipan, 627 minutes Puerto Rico : Robinson School , San Juan , 19,058 minutes

: , , 19,058 minutes U.S. Virgin Islands : Joseph Gomez Elementary School, St. Thomas , 19,212 minutes

Top 10 Public Libraries and Community Partner Organizations:

Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, Edinburg, TX , 435,369 minutes

Memorial Library, , 435,369 minutes Pickford Community Library, Pickford, MI , 381,097 minutes

, 381,097 minutes Albia Public Library, Albia, IA , 225,837 minutes

, 225,837 minutes Okeechobee County Library, Okeechobee, FL , 117,022 minutes

, 117,022 minutes Choteau /Teton Public Library, Choteau, MT , 62,373 minutes

/Teton Public Library, , 62,373 minutes Gibbon Public Library, Gibbon, NE , 24,733 minutes

, 24,733 minutes Community Progress Council Home Base Program, York, PA , 21,000 minutes

, 21,000 minutes Girl Scouts Troop 2241, Turlock, CA , 14,229 minutes

, 14,229 minutes Moravia Public Library, Moravia, IA , 13,795 minutes

, 13,795 minutes Joseph H. Plumb Memorial Library, Rochester, MA , 13,698 minutes

