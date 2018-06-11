Half Moon Jamaica Introduces New Experiences For The Ultimate Summer And Fall Getaway

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Half Moon, the legendary destination resort and 400-acre beachfront oasis in Jamaica, has introduced new activities catered to active travelers and loungers alike this summer and fall. The curated programming includes a variety of experiences, from sports and fitness offerings to culinary classes and new signature treatments at the spa.

"As Jamaica's leading destination resort, we are committed to offering our discerning travelers a curated range of activities that will make their summer and fall vacations one to remember," said Sandro Fabris, General Manager at Half Moon. "Whether you are looking for an activity-filled retreat or simply want to indulge in relaxation, Half Moon boasts an array of experiences that will fulfill your every desire"

Subject to availability and to be booked upon arrival, Half Moon's new activities include:

Spa and Wellness: June is the month for complimentary spa and wellness. Experiences include meditation and sunrise yoga, relaxing body exfoliations, and sessions covering the secrets of maintaining youthful skin and the nutritional benefits of juicing.





Family Fun: This July and August, complimentary golf lessons and discounted lessons of tennis, Scuba diving, horseback riding, hobie cat sailing and swimming are to be enjoyed. Children also have the option to enjoy arts & crafts as well as Reggae dance classes.





Shape Up: This October, travelers can get a head start on the Festive Season at Half Moon. Complimentary fitness sessions teaching Functional Training & HIIT techniques are available to help guests stay in shape while traveling. Complimentary introductory Spinning and Pilates classes are additionally available. For all Yogi's, Half Moon will offer a yoga retreat this October where guests can find their Zen.





Taste, Sip and Paint: Guests are invited to learn how to cook with traditional Jerk ingredients as well as participate in a Sip and Paint this November with painting lessons accompanied by wine. Travelers are also welcome to take in a local art exhibition.

As one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, Half Moon upholds its legacy with the introduction of its new and unique array of experiences. For more information on Half Moon, please visit: https://www.halfmoon.com/.

About Half Moon

Half Moon, a 400-acre resort in Jamaica, is considered one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations. Located 10 minutes away from Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport, the 63-year-old property features two miles of private beachfront and elegantly appointed rooms and suites. The AAA Four-Diamond resort also offers 31 expansive villas (ranging up to 7 bedrooms) all with private pools and personal staff of butler, cook and housekeeper.

Half Moon offers guests a wide variety of amenities and activities, including the multi award-winning Fern Tree Spa, the largest spa in the Caribbean, a Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed 18-hole championship golf course with academy, Spinning® classes, 11 lit tennis courts, equestrian centre, fitness centre and wellness offerings, a delightful children's village, water sports, and more. Visit www.halfmoon.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/half-moon-jamaica-introduces-new-experiences-for-the-ultimate-summer-and-fall-getaway-300662491.html

