Half Moon Medical Announces 15 Patients Treated in Pilot Study with Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Half Moon Medical today announced the treatment of 15 patients with its second generation Half Moon transcatheter mitral valve repair technology (TMVr) as part of an ongoing pilot study. Half Moon Medical also announced two upcoming presentations by leading physicians at the New York Valves conference in June 2024.

The investigational Half Moon mitral valve repair device is designed to restore mitral valve function in patients with severe symptomatic mitral regurgitation (MR), a disease where blood leaks backwards within the heart due to the mitral valve's inability to close properly. The device is deployed using a percutaneous (from the leg) delivery catheter, which is navigated through the vasculature to the diseased native mitral valve. The Half Moon device has been shown to produce significant, sustained reduction in MR without an increase in pressure gradient across the valve in a wide range of valve anatomies not addressable by other percutaneous therapies.

Leading interventional cardiologists in the US and Australia have implanted the Half Moon device in the ongoing pilot study. "The Half Moon device allowed us to successfully treat a patient with severe mitral regurgitation who had no other meaningful treatment options. We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our percutaneous toolbox for the treatment of mitral valve disease" said Dr. Stan Chetcuti, Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at University of Michigan, who treated the 15th patient with the Gen 2 Half Moon device along with his team consisting of Dr. Neal Duggal, Director of Anesthesia for Structural Heart Interventions, and Dr. Matthew Romano, Associate Professor of Cardiac Surgery.

Two physician-led presentations highlighting the Half Moon device will be featured at the New York Valves Conference in New York City, June 5-7th, 2024. Dr. Azeem Latib, System Director of Interventional Cardiology at Montefiore Health System in Bronx, NY, will be presenting interim data from the Half Moon pilot study on Wednesday June 5th, 2024. On Thursday June 6th, 2024, Dr. Hemal Gada, President of UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Harrisburg PA, will present a case he performed with the Half Moon device in a patient with complex mitral valve pathology that could not be addressed by transcatheter edge to edge mitral valve repair or transcatheter mitral valve replacement.

"We are encouraged by the promising results we have seen to-date with the Gen 2 Half Moon device significantly reducing mitral regurgitation in a wide range of challenging anatomies" said Matt McLean, CEO and Co-Founder of Half Moon Medical. "We are also thankful to our physician partners who are bringing this innovative therapy to patients in need."

About Half Moon Medical

Half Moon Medical (Menlo Park, CA) is privately held company that was founded in 2017 at The Foundry LLC (Menlo Park, CA), a leading medical device incubator that rapidly transforms concepts into companies. Half Moon Medical is developing a minimally invasive technology to treat mitral regurgitation, a disease affecting an estimated four million people. Half Moon Medical is enrolling patients in a pilot study in the US, Canada and Australia.

