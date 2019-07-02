Half Moon Selects Salamander Hotels & Resorts To Manage Iconic Caribbean Property

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Half Moon, one of the Caribbean's most iconic resort destinations in Montego Bay, Jamaica, announced that it selected Salamander Hotels & Resorts to manage the award-winning 400-acre property.

Specializing in independent luxury, Salamander owns and manages the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA; and Innisbrook Resort in Tampa. The company also operates the new Hotel Bennett in Charleston, SC; The Henderson, a grand beach resort in Destin, FL; and the recently renovated Hammock Beach Resort, near St. Augustine, FL.

"With successes in operating luxury, golf and beach properties, Salamander is our chosen hospitality partner for Half Moon," said Guy Steuart III, chairman of Half Moon.

"Since the inception of Half Moon, our team members have injected their hearts and souls into what has become a globally-recognized brand and symbol for gracious Jamaican hospitality, one of the finest experiences in the Caribbean. As we commemorate our 65th anniversary, Half Moon intends to build on its reputation of providing transformative experiences for generations of discerning travelers," he said.

Half Moon opened in 1954 and is the chosen retreat for royalty, presidents and celebrities. It expanded with the purchase of the neighboring Colony Hotel in 1979 and then with the construction of five-to-seven bedroom villas, which were rebranded in 2018 as Rose Hall Villas By Half Moon.

Half Moon offers guests unique and award-winning experiences including but not limited to a spa and wellness sanctuary, the Fern Tree Spa at Half Moon; an 18-hole championship golf course; equestrian center; 11 flood-lit tennis courts; and the Sugar Mill, awarded as Jamaica's best restaurant.

Salamander, founded by noted entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, will work closely with Half Moon's owners and its team to build on the resort's legacy of excellence.

"We are delighted to have this amazing opportunity to collaborate with Half Moon and the Jamaica business and tourism communities," said Johnson, Salamander's founder and CEO. "The resort is renowned for its wonderful, caring employees, many of whom have been a part of the Half Moon family for generations. I look forward to introducing my business partners, colleagues and Salamander's many loyal guests to Half Moon's storied history and exciting future."

Johnson is the only African-American woman to wholly own a Forbes Five-Star resort. Renowned as the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, she is also a partner in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and the recipient of numerous awards including the Lincoln Medal, which is presented to citizens whose work and achievements exemplify the legacy of America's 16th president.

ABOUT HALF MOON

Half Moon is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts (PHR) Legend Collection. Considered one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, Half Moon also achieved Forbes Recommended status for 2019. Half Moon is located in Jamaica just 10 minutes away from Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport (MBJ). The 65-year-old AAA Four-Diamond property features Half Moon, a resort with two miles of private beachfront and 210 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, and Rose Hall Villas by Half Moon, a collection of 28 five-to-seven bedroom villas.

Half Moon offers guests of the resort and Rose Hall Villas a wide variety of unique and award-winning amenities, and activities, including Fern Tree, the Spa at Half Moon with diverse wellness offerings; a Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed 18-hole championship golf course with golf academy; Spinning studio; fitness centre with 11 flood-lit tennis courts; pickleball; equestrian centre; children's village with culturally rich offerings; water sports; restaurants; shops and more. Visit www.halfmoon.com.

ABOUT SALAMANDER HOTELS & RESORTS

Salamander Hotels & Resorts delivers comfortable luxury through the celebration of holistic diversity, a truly authentic sense of place, and signature, immersive experiences that personally enrich the lives of its guests. The company is privately owned and operated, and based in Middleburg, VA, just outside Washington, D.C. Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson in 2005, it has a luxury portfolio featuring the stunning Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, a 340-acre equestrian-inspired property near Washington, D.C.; Half Moon, the iconic luxury resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica; The Henderson, a 170-room grand beach resort in Destin, FL; Hotel Bennett, a spectacular new 179-room hotel in Charleston, SC, overlooking the city's historic Marion Square; Innisbrook Resort in Tampa Bay, which hosts the PGA TOUR's Valspar Championship each year on its Copperhead Course; and the recently renovated oceanfront Hammock Beach Resort near St. Augustine, FL, home to Signature golf course by Nicklaus and Watson. All Salamander properties are members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For additional information visit www.SalamanderHotels.com.

