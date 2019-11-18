Half Of American Car Buyers Are More Likely to Research What To Watch On TV Than Their Payment Options

The LendingClub study also illustrates the knowledge gap among buyers when it comes to basic auto finance:

One-third (33%) of recent auto loan borrowers don't know their APR

A sizable portion of intenders (40%) aren't sure what APR to expect

Almost half of all buyers (48%) say they're more likely to research what to watch next on TV/streaming than inquire about payment options for a new vehicle

Almost half of all borrowers (43%) also said they know more about shopping with smart home devices than they do about refinancing auto loans

Many buyers (44%) incorrectly believe that in order to refinance, you have to wait at least one year after you take out the initial car loan

"When you consider the fact that auto loan debt is the third-largest type of household debt (behind mortgages and student loans), it's alarming how little attention is given to auto loans when people purchase vehicles," said Todd Denbo, Senior VP & General Manager, Auto at LendingClub. "Nearly half of car buyers rely on financing. It's clear that we need to provide more accessible education and resources on auto refinancing to make it a less daunting part of the car-buying process."

Good Intentions Are Not Always Good

The study found that intenders (those somewhat likely to purchase, finance, or lease a vehicle in the next 12 months) have the right intentions at the outset, with a majority (81%) saying they will do some kind of research into financing; however, in reality, a much smaller number of recent buyers (59%) actually did any kind of research about financing. Many also have an apathetic view on the actual monetary impact loans will have, leading them to believe the time spent researching their options isn't justified. In fact, only 35% of buyers (those that have either purchased, financed, or leased a vehicle in the past 12 months), spend time looking for the best financing options versus the best price on their vehicle."

What Buyers Don't Know Will Hurt Them

Despite higher awareness of refinancing among recent car buyers and intenders (75%) versus the average American (47%) many don't understand the details. While there is some awareness of refinancing, they feel they need to be able to save enough to make the effort of refinancing worthwhile. The general idea among buyers that the savings opportunity is low more often than not is causing them to leave money on the table. More than one-third of all buyers (37%) say it's not worth researching financing or leasing terms, because they assume those rates are usually non-negotiable.

The study also found that buyers are risk-averse in the context of the current economic climate. Though four in ten think that auto loans might cause the next financial crisis, buyers appear to lean safe when it comes to their loans. Nearly half of both buyers and intenders (49%) say they plan to pay off their loan early, and most (62%) say they've been much more cautious since the last financial crisis. Considering the majority of buyers and intenders (73%) say it only makes sense to refinance when rates go down, there is a very real possibility that they are spending more than they should.

