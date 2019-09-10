Half of Americans admit deciding on an outfit is the most stressful part of dining out

When asked what are the most stressful parts of dining out, respondents shared choosing what to wear is more stressful than making the reservation.

"It's clear we're all struggling to find the perfect outfit when we're dining out and feeling pressure," says Maggie Mee, head of merchandising for Trunk Club. "Forty-one percent of people said they felt pressure to look stylish going out to eat. Fashion and food both change with the seasons, you can easily reinvent classics with creative twists. Both should be fun and enjoyable."

So, if Americans are feeling this style pressure, how are they deciding what to wear when dining out?

They are wasting a lot of time. About half of those surveyed admitted when choosing an outfit for a meal out, they:

Stare blankly at their closet wondering what to wear (51 percent)

Try on more than half of their closet trying to create the perfect outfit (46 percent).

Ask a friend for outfit advice because they feel so lost (47 percent)

While they are stressed about what to wear, there's a general consensus on what not to wear. Seventy-two percent agree they would never wear flip flops or sandals to a restaurant.

"About one in four of those surveyed admitted they've skipped going out to a meal because they couldn't find the right outfit," added Mee. "No one should miss an event because they can't figure out what to wear. Next time you feel that worry, think about using an expert Trunk Club stylist to create an outfit to help you feel confident that your look is appropriate for the occasion and is uniquely you."

So, how are people choosing where to eat?

People are thinking about what they want to wear before choosing a restaurant. Two in five reveal that what they want to wear influences where they choose to dine, and 36 percent choose the restaurant based on its dress code.

Many approach their restaurant decision with concern about damaging their clothes. Thirty-seven percent worry about spilling on their outfit.

Which is why the Americans studied revealed they avoid certain types of food and restaurants because they don't want to deal with staining their clothing. Thirty-eight percent avoid wine bars while a further 37 percent avoid coffee because they don't want to deal with a coffee stain. It's no surprise that nearly half (47 percent) would have no idea what to do to remove a coffee stain from their clothing.

The study also revealed the following lists of stressors.

Forty-one percent of those studied revealed they feel pressure to look stylish when going out to eat while a further 33 percent think their friends are incredibly stylish and want to keep up with them.

The struggle to find something to wear is so real that 32 percent admit to not feeling confident in their own style while another 31 percent don't think others will even like their outfit choices.

But, a solid three in 10 of the people surveyed are guilty of not liking any of their clothing options currently in their closets.

TOP 5 REASONS PEOPLE STRUGGLE TO FIND SOMETHING TO WEAR Feel pressure to look stylish when going out to eat 41% Think my friends are incredibly stylish and want to keep up with them 33% Don't feel confident about my style 32% Don't think others will like my outfit choices 31% Don't like any of my clothes 30%



TOP 5 MOST STRESSFUL PARTS ABOUT GOING OUT TO EAT Picking what to wear 50% Coordinating my accessories with my outfit 38% Not spilling anything on my outfit 37% Making a restaurant reservation 35% Anything and everything 28%



TOP 10 CLOTHING ITEMS PEOPLE WOULD NEVER WEAR TO A RESTAURANT Flip-flops 38% Sandals 34% Sweatpants 32% Shorts 30% Hat 29% Tank top 28% Leggings 28% Cargo pants 28% Overalls 28% T-shirt 26%

About Trunk Club

Trunk Club, a Nordstrom company, is a Chicago-based personalized styling service for men and women, offering both virtual and in-person shopping experiences. Customers can visit Trunk Club's retail Clubhouses in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington D.C., for an in-person styling session or custom fitting for any occasion. For those who prefer an at-home experience, Trunk Club offers a virtual styling option, where a personal stylist sends a curated trunk of clothing to their home based on the customer's style, fit, and lifestyle preferences. Trunk Club offers everything from weekend casual clothing to formal wear. For more information visit trunkclub.com .

