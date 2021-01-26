Half of Americans need a third Stimulus Check within next 3 months, finds January SimplyWise Index

The January SimplyWise study found that 44% of Americans worry they'll never be able to retire—an all-time high. Tweet this

The bi-monthly study was conducted as an online, random sample survey of 1,029 Americans ages 18+ between January 8-10, 2021 to explore sentiment about savings and retirement , particularly given the recent political instability and ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It is part of SimplyWise's ongoing efforts to help Americans maximize savings and benefits, particularly given COVID-closures of Social Security offices .

"While the world is changing fast and things feel somewhat uncertain, staying both informed and empathetic with yourself and those around you will ensure that your future planning stays on track," says Sam Abbas, CEO, SimplyWise . Understanding your financial options can help you to find benefits , save smarter, and take control amidst today's uncertainty.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE SimplyWise

Related Links

https://www.simplywise.com/

