Half of Americans Will Bet on Super Bowl, Led by Millennials & Gen Z

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of Americans say they'll bet on some aspect of this month's Super Bowl, and some of those hardest hit by the pandemic are the most likely to do so. That's according to a new report from LendingTree that asked people about their spending surrounding the big game.

Key findings

51% of Americans will make some type of Super Bowl-related bet this year.

67% of millennials plan to make a bet, as does 62% of Generation Z, while just 26% of baby boomers will do so.

while just 26% of baby boomers will do so. 43% of bettors will wager at least $100 on the game. Millennials and Generation X are the most likely to bet big.

Millennials and Generation X are the most likely to bet big. People who were laid off, furloughed or had their hours or salary cut in the pandemic were more likely to make a Super Bowl bet than those whose jobs or salaries hadn't been impacted.

than those whose jobs or salaries hadn't been impacted. When factoring in all types of spending, 34% of Americans said they'd spent less on the Super Bowl this year than last, while 21% said they'd spend more. The average amount they plan to spend is $108 .

"Even as the nation wrestles with a once-in-a-century pandemic, historic levels of unemployment and widespread economic upheaval, few things unite Americans like our love of football," said LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz. "This report makes it clear that our passion for the game leads us to spend big on the biggest game of them all, dropping cash on everything from bets to beverages and everything in between."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/super-bowl-bets-led-by-millennials-gen-z/

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,073 Americans, conducted Jan. 25-26, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

