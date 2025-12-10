Half of Gen Z Car Buyers Made Their Last Vehicle Purchase Online, New Snap, Alter Agents and Havas Media Network Study Finds

Global research shows 9 in 10 shoppers now rely on digital sources, with social, creators and AR reshaping how cars are discovered and bought

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New global research from Snap, Havas Media Network and market research consultancy Alter Agents shows the auto purchase journey has shifted online, with social as a key driver. Younger shoppers are driving rapid change in how vehicles are discovered, evaluated, and bought. The study surveyed more than 5,000 social media users who recently bought a car or are currently looking to purchase across five key markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Norway and Saudi Arabia.

How Car-Buying Is Shifting Online

The findings show that 9 in 10 shoppers use digital sources during their shopping journey, and Gen Z buyers are increasingly willing to purchase a vehicle entirely online. Half of Gen Z respondents reported that their most recent car purchase took place online, signaling a major break from traditional dealership-first experiences.

Michelle LeFevere, Vertical Lead, Auto and Travel at Snapchat said, "These findings matched the broad trends I am seeing regarding how advertisers are leaning into Snapchat. But, it's the scale at which these trends are accelerating that really surprised me. I think this speaks to how far digital innovation has gone to provide customers with the information they need."

Additional findings from the study:

Social platforms now shape core decisions. Sixty-seven percent of car buyers use social media during their vehicle search, rising to 74 percent among Gen Z. Snapchatters are 1.7 times more likely than non-Snapchatters to purchase a vehicle after seeing it on social.

Creators influence awareness and consideration. Sixty-nine percent of younger shoppers who use social media say creators make them more aware of vehicle brands, and 63 percent say creators make them more likely to consider a specific model.

Younger buyers are redefining preferences. Eighty-five percent of Gen Z shoppers are considering luxury brands, and 81 percent of Gen Z and Millennials are considering electric or hybrid options. Their interest is driven by saving money on fuel, new technology, and smoother driving experiences.

AR is becoming a key evaluation tool. Two in five shoppers have used AR while researching vehicles, and 43 percent of non-users say they would like to. Snapchatters are 2.3 times more likely than non-Snapchatters to use AR during vehicle exploration.

"Our findings reveal a marked generational shift in how vehicles are researched and evaluated," said Heather O'Shea, Chief Research Officer at Alter Agents. "Digital channels are now the primary source of information, and social platforms play an outsized role in shaping consideration. The study highlights how these behaviors are accelerating across markets."

More information available here: https://forbusiness.snapchat.com/blog/road-to-purchase

