Half of Homeowners Underestimate Value of Fall Yard Maintenance for Healthy Spring Lawns

NaturaLawn® of America survey finds just 50% of homeowners completely agree that preparing their lawn for winter gives them the best chance at having a healthy lawn in the spring

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturaLawn of America , the country's leading organic-based lawn care provider, today released the results of their national fall yard work survey conducted among American homeowners which found just 50% completely agree that fall lawn maintenance gives them the best chance of having a healthy lawn in spring, despite evidence that fall is the most important time to grow a healthy lawn.

"The cooler fall air combined with warm soil temperatures allows grass to germinate and grow roots without the threat of heat or drought in most parts of the country," said Phil Catron, President and Founder of NaturaLawn of America. "It's this specific fall environment that gives grass the time it needs to develop and store nutrients over winter, which leads to a beautiful and healthy lawn people want come springtime."

Respondents from the survey are most likely to tackle weeding (52%), edging or trimming (46%) and raking their leaves (44%).

"We're glad to see more homeowners protecting their lawns from being smothered by leaves and overtaken by weeds, but fertilization, aeration and overseeding are equally important if you want to have a lush green lawn in the spring. Overseeding makes your lawn look full while making it harder for weeds to take root, fertilization ensures it has the nutrients it needs stored up for winter and aeration allows for air circulation and nutrient absorption," Catron explained.

Lawn care is no longer a weekend-only pursuit, thanks to remote and hybrid work that has become permanent for many workers post-pandemic. With 52% of respondents working from home at least partially, 87% of these homeowners are working on their lawn throughout the week to allow more of their weekend to be spent with family (55%), taking time to relax and unwind (54%), doing house projects (49%) and pursuing other hobbies and interests (49%). Also notable are the 51% who avoid doing lawn care by using a lawn service for some or all their yard maintenance.

"Working with a lawn care service, especially for seasonal maintenance, helps homeowners feel confident their lawn is prepared for even regional-specific wintertime risks. These local experts understand their area's environmental considerations – removing the guesswork of when and what to do, while leaving homeowners with more time to do what they love," Catron expanded.

About the Survey

Results are based on a national survey of 1,155 U.S. homeowners ages 18+. The survey was fielded July 29, 2024 using SurveyMonkey Audience. The margin of error is +/- 2.9%.

About NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn® of America has been providing an environmentally-friendly approach to lawn care since 1987. NaturaLawn is a national lawn care franchise system with 100 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 27 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit https://naturalawn.com/ .

