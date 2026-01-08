Half of Job Seekers Are Very Confident They'll Find a Quality Job in 2026

iHire's survey of 1,400+ candidates suggests job seeker optimism is high heading into the new year, with 53% also anticipating salary increases in their industries

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to iHire's latest survey, half of U.S. job seekers feel confident about finding a quality job in 2026. Of the 1,400+ candidates surveyed, 50% said they were "very confident" they'd find the right job, compared to just 9% who were "very unconfident."

Additionally, 53% of job seekers said they expect salaries in their industry to increase in 2026, underscoring a sense of optimism despite the cooling job market. Meanwhile, 30% believe salaries will stay the same, and only 7% think they will decrease.

A full breakdown of survey responses is as follows:

Question: How confident do you feel about finding a quality job in 2026?

Responses:

Very confident: 50%

Somewhat confident: 15%

Neutral: 16%

Somewhat unconfident: 10%

Very unconfident: 9%

Question: Do you expect salaries in your field to increase, decrease, or stay the same in 2026?

Responses:

Increase: 53%

Stay the same: 30%

Decrease: 7%

Unsure: 10%

"It's reassuring to see that job seekers are optimistic in the wake of so much uncertainty around the labor market," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "To hire from this talent pool of eager, confident candidates, employers will need to get their job ads in top shape and clearly communicate career growth, compensation transparency, and the value they offer today's workforce. We hope to see continued positive indicators that the market is on the upswing in 2026."

Research Methodology

iHire polled candidates from 57 industries across the U.S. in December 2025 and January 2026. 1,439 job seekers responded to the question, "Do you expect salaries in your field to increase, decrease, or stay the same in 2026?" and 1,357 answered, "How confident do you feel about finding a quality job in 2026?" Surveys were fielded to active job seeker users via iHire's platform. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit www.iHire.com for more information.

