SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of travelers (50.8%) say they may use AI to plan and assist with summer travel this year, according to a recent survey by leading travel publisher Matador Network, creator of the free AI travel assistant GuideGeek .

The survey found that families traveling with children are especially likely to use travel AI tools this summer, with 57.4% indicating a potential interest in using the technology. Families with children were 69% more likely to have already used AI for a trip than travelers without children.

Half of Summer Travelers May Use an AI Assistant This Year — Especially Families

"Instead of having to search the internet multiple times for activities that were close by and fun to do with my 4-year-old daughter, the AI did all of that for me in seconds and saved quite a good amount of time," says Toria Strobel of New Providence, Pennsylvania, who used GuideGeek to plan a family trip to Mt. Gretna Lake & Beach in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Travelers message GuideGeek like a friend on apps they already have such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger . The AI provides instant, customized travel recommendations ranging from full itineraries to quick tips and is tailored to the user's needs and preferences.

"Before we had kids, I used to spend a lot of time researching each individual aspect of a trip," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Our second child arrived just after GuideGeek launched last year, and it's been so helpful to have an extremely fast and accurate way to plan trips.

"The more specific you are with the question, the more helpful and detailed the answer from GuideGeek," Borden continues. "For example, you could say: 'We're a family of four headed to Mexico City in June. Our kids are 10 and 14. Build us a custom itinerary that includes time in parks, some museums, including the Frida Museum, advice on the best neighborhoods to walk around, and plenty of tacos and tamales!'"

Families with school-aged children on break are a major driver of summer travel. The airline industry is predicting a record summer in 2024.

"When you have kids, sometimes you just need information and you don't have time to Google," says Michael Motamedi, host of the No Fixed Address Podcast , who has been using GuideGeek to travel the world with his wife and 2-year-old for the past year. "We often use GuideGeek to find parks with playgrounds to get that toddler energy out. It's great for kid-friendly recommendations that fit the rest of your group as well."

GuideGeek has answered more than 3.7 million questions for travelers in dozens of languages. Many parents were among the early adopters asking about sensory-friendly activities for kids with autism, or suggestions on how to plan activities for siblings with an age gap.

"Last summer, generative AI was still new and a little intimidating for some," Borden says. "This year, many more people have already seen how AI tools can save time and make their lives easier. When it's hot and the success of the big family trip is on the line, GuideGeek is going to come through in a big way for a lot of people this summer."

guidegeek.com

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers. With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and GSTV, and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. Fast Company named Matador Network a 2024 Most Innovative Company in recognition of its revolutionary AI travel assistant GuideGeek. matadornetwork.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Matador Network