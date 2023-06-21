Half of Teachers Surveyed Believe AI Will Make Their Jobs More Challenging

New survey conducted by Clever reveals notable gaps in the education sector's readiness for the deployment of AI-powered software in classrooms.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) quickly becomes a focal point in U.S. schools , a new survey of educators and administrators conducted by Clever , the platform powering digital learning for over 75% of U.S. K-12 schools, underscores the need for greater preparation for educators and administrators on the use of the emerging technology in classrooms.

"AI is changing the way we approach education, and this shift is happening faster than most people realize," said Trish Sparks, CEO of Clever. "As a former teacher, I see the potential to streamline administrative work for educators so they can invest in what's most impactful – learning in the classroom."

Clever conducted a comprehensive survey of over 1,500 teachers and administrators nationwide, coupled with insights from over 100 leading edtech companies in Spring 2023. The findings emphasize the need for the edtech sector to proactively address the emerging challenges and opportunities presented by AI:

+ Divergent Views on the Impact of AI Among Teachers and Administrators: 85% of teachers and 78% of administrators believe AI will have a significant impact on teaching. However, a striking discrepancy emerges when they consider the consequences: half of the teachers surveyed (49%) express concern that AI will make their jobs more challenging within three years, while a similar proportion of administrators (46%) envision AI easing the teachers' workload.

- While educators are concerned that AI may pose challenges to their job, 63% of teachers report that edtech has significantly streamlined their work, freeing up time to better support students – and themselves.

+ Schools and Districts Lack of Preparedness for AI: Considering rapid developments in generative AI, it may come as no surprise that 89% of districts do not currently offer AI-focused professional development despite recognizing its impending impact. At the same time, 96% of teachers report not having received professional development or training on the topic, revealing a potential opportunity to better support educators for AI's future role in education.

+ Edtech Developers Take Cautious Approach to AI Adoption: While 80% of edtech companies surveyed believe generative AI will have a moderate to significant impact on teaching, 39% report that it's currently shaping their product roadmap.

The full survey report, which included perspectives from 1,000 teachers and 500 administrators, will be released later this summer and examines educators' experiences and perceptions of edtech.

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to connect every student to a world of learning. More than 75% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to power secure digital learning experiences. With our platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advance education with technology that works for students everywhere. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has an office in San Francisco, CA, but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

SOURCE Clever