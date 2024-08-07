Half of U.S. Workers Prefer Employers Offering Flexibility for Remote Work, According to New Eagle Hill Consulting Research

70 Percent of Workers Say They Haven't Been Asked for Input on Work Arrangement Flexibility

Most Employees Say Remote Work Improves Corporate Culture

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty percent of U.S. workers indicate that they prefer working for an organization the provides flexibility when it comes to remote and hybrid work according to a new nationwide poll from Eagle Hill Consulting. Additionally, half of workers (50 percent) say they would consider looking for a new job should their employer reduce remote and hybrid work flexibility, highest among GenZ workers (61 percent).

Only 30 percent of workers say their employer has solicited their input on what remote and hybrid work flexibility they would prefer, while 67 percent say remote work improves corporate culture. Workers say their top concerns about more in-person work include work-life balance (48 percent), commute time (41 percent), increased costs (36 percent), stress (33 percent), and their happiness (26 percent).

This research comes as many employers continue to increase in-person work, while other organizations are leveraging flexible work arrangements to recruit and retain workers in a continued tight labor market.

"Employers are wise to tread carefully when making changes to their remote and hybrid work policies," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "While in-person work has benefits, reducing the flexibility that many workers crave could backfire in terms of employee retention, morale, and company culture. It's important for employers to understand that workers do see the value of in-person work, but they view some tasks as better performed remotely and they don't want mandates."

"One troubling finding is that the vast majority of workers say they haven't been asked about their preferences regarding remote work. Gauging worker sentiment is a necessary step employers should take to make informed policy decisions. While employee preferences don't drive all business decisions, not understanding worker views is never a good approach," Jezior said.

The nationwide survey of U.S. workers also finds that employees see the value of in-person work. A large share of workers (56 percent) say those who work more in the office than remotely are more likely to be successful in their jobs. Eighty-five percent of workers say team building is managed better in person, as is integrating new team members (84 percent), training and managing teams (78 percent), onboarding (74 percent), kicking off a new project (76 percent), getting a project back on track (74 percent), performance discussions (68 percent), meetings (65 percent), giving and receiving feedback (63 percent), brainstorming (62 percent), and IT support (54 percent).

The research also finds:

Employees say the benefits of returning to the workplace would include increased socialization (46 percent), the ability to leave work at work (35 percent), improved collaboration (33 percent), and more productivity (32 percent).





Workers are split on employers tracking their attendance to ensure compliance with company remote work policies. Fifty-one percent want their attendance tracked, while 49 percent don't.





Thirty-four percent of workers are willing to sacrifice a dedicated workspace in exchange for more remote work. Only 17 percent would sacrifice pay for increased remote work.





Seventy-one percent of employees say someone they work with directly makes their remote work flexibility decisions.

The findings are based upon the 2024 Eagle Hill Consulting Workplace Flexibility Survey conducted by Ipsos most recently from June 4-7, 2024. The survey included 1,453 respondents from a random sample of employees across the U.S. Respondents were polled about their views about working remotely.

