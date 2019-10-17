Halfaker Achieves Ranking on Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE'S 2019 Best Medium Workplaces List

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Halfaker as one of the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces. In order to determine the 2019 Best Small Workplaces and the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces lists, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers on such areas as culture, community, and leadership. Halfaker took the No. 79 spot for its first time on the list.

"Our work at Halfaker delivers tangible benefits to Americans, and our ability to provide positive outcomes for our government clients and their constituents, particularly military servicemembers and veterans, is a direct result of the phenomenal talent on our team," said Dawn Halfaker, President and CEO of Halfaker and Associates. "We are laser-focused on supporting and empowering our employees to excel and advance their careers, and we'll wear this badge of honor proudly!"

"Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the US economy and workforce," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Halfaker have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in dramatically improving the day-to-day experience of US labor conditions by creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed regardless of who they are or what job they perform."

The Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists are part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. 90% of Halfaker's employees agree that Halfaker truly is a great place to work.

