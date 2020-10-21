Halfaker and Associates Appoints Katrina Tuisamatatele as Deputy Executive Vice President, Health Operations

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors, is pleased to announce Katrina Tuisamatatele as Deputy Executive Vice President, Health Operations. In her role, Ms. Tuisamatatele is responsible for supporting the successful execution of all projects across the Health division. She brings more than 25 years' experience in Federal and Private sector markets with a focus on applying IT and lean process engineering to improve decision making and deliver intuitive and powerful products/solutions.

Ms. Tuisamatatele joins Halfaker following a 12-year tenure at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Information & Technology (OI&T). Most recently, she served as the Director of the Health Portfolio, where she led and managed the IT planning and execution of more than 140 projects and 350 healthcare products to provide Veterans and staff with improved health services. Among her many accomplishments at the VA, Ms. Tuisamatatele helped position OI&T to meet the VA's current and future state information technology needs to support the implementation of a Community Care Network of Providers. Most recently, she led the long-awaited expansion of Program for Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, enhancing the health and well-being of thousands of Veterans by supporting the caregivers who care for them.

Prior to her role as Health Portfolio Director, Ms. Tuisamatatele served as the Community Care Portfolio Manager, in which role she led all IT planning efforts of over forty projects across multiple portfolios, ensuring the continuous improvement of the Veteran experience.

"I am pleased to welcome Katrina to the team," said Dawn Halfaker, President and CEO for Halfaker. "Her unique blend of technology, healthcare and leadership experience will strengthen our Health portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver critical healthcare IT services and solutions to all Americans, including our military service members and Veterans."

"I am honored to join Halfaker and Associates," Katrina commented. "My passion lies in transforming healthcare IT delivery and I am thrilled to leverage my experience to support Halfaker's vision to 'Continue to Serve.'"

Halfaker's Health Portfolio includes programs across the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Defense Health Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company recently celebrated two VA programs that were awarded FedHealthIT Disruptive Technology Awards for their use of disruptive technology to improve mission delivery.

