Halfaker and Associates, LLC Announces Amanda Axsom as Chief Development Officer

Amanda served as Halfaker's Executive Vice President, Business Development since 2017, during which time she built out the solution and proposal development department and led capture on a majority of bids, including the company's largest wins three years running—contributing directly to over $1B in contract awards. She designed Halfaker's Business Development Management Framework, composed of dynamic, repeatable processes to increase efficiency and bid quality and enable rapid scaling. An intuitive leader, Amanda's expertise spans strategic capture, financial management, program and quality management, team design, and process improvement.

"Amanda's contributions have matured our capabilities at the intersection of business, solution, and IP development, and will help position Halfaker for continued growth and scalability," said President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "Her leadership in this expanded role will drive Halfaker's ability to continue to deliver on our mission to improve the health, security, and well-being of Americans."

"I am fortunate to work with a high performing department of capture, solution, proposal, and creative services experts whose efforts over the past three years coupled with Halfaker's commitment to excellence have been critical to enabling unprecedented company growth," Amanda commented. "I look forward to this next step in collectively working to design and propose increasingly high quality, best-fit solutions to the Government's toughest challenges."

Prior to joining Halfaker, Amanda worked as a Director at Phase One Consulting Group, where she built and led the company's Federal Health Portfolio and oversaw strategy, capture, and business development across the Healthcare sector.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

SOURCE Halfaker and Associates, LLC

