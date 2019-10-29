Halfaker and Associates, LLC Announces Appointment of Bob Spitz as Chief Technology Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, today announced the appointment of Bob Spitz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Bob brings more than 20 years of experience developing, planning, and implementing high-yield solutions to the Federal government to increase business process efficiencies using technology as an enabler.

Prior to joining Halfaker, Bob served as a Senior Program Director within the Health Solutions division of General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), where he oversaw multiple programs with revenues exceeding $150M including a cloud services program for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and a data warehouse platform supporting advanced analytics for CMS.

"Leveraging Bob's skills in the CTO role will enable Halfaker to further mature our robust technology solutions and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to our government clients," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker." I'm excited to add Bob's incredible insight and leadership to the Halfaker team."

Bob Spitz commented, "I'm proud to join the Halfaker team and contribute to the company's mission to Continue to Serve. The work Halfaker is doing to support the Federal government is critical, and I'm excited to offer my specific expertise to help improve the health, security and well-being of Americans."

As CTO, Bob is responsible for establishing Halfaker and Associates, LLC's technical vision by incubating and leading the strategy and definition of the Company's core capabilities, ensuring they align with customer needs, corporate objectives, and Halfaker core values.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

