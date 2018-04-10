Halfaker and Associates, LLC Announces Appointment of Jeff Burney as Vice President of Business Development, Veterans Affairs

Jeff brings over 15 years of experience to Halfaker, most recently serving as Vice President, Business Development at GovernmentCIO where he was responsible for strategic federal business growth with an emphasis on supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and successfully captured over $300M in contract awards. Prior to joining GovernmentCIO, Jeff was Director, Business Development at CSRA where he grew new business within VA and won over $350M in contract awards. Additionally, Jeff spent 12 years with Merlin International where he played a key role in the company growing its business from $2 million per year to over $120 million per year.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff on our team as VP Business Development and are confident he will deliver further growth for Halfaker," said Jerry Ambrosh, Halfaker Chief Strategy Officer. "His extensive VA experience will only enhance our ability to deliver innovative technology solutions to help improve the Veteran experience."

"Halfaker's vision to 'Continue to Serve' is something that resonates with me," added Jeff. "I'm looking forward to expanding upon the incredible growth that Halfaker has had over the past several years and delivering customer focused technology solutions."

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

