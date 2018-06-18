Halfaker and Associates, LLC Announces Appointment of Ken Georgi as Chief Operating Officer

Most recently Ken served as the Vice President and General Manager of the Civilian sector within the Health and Civilian Solutions division of General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) where he oversaw all aspects of business operations supporting a large number of federal government customers. During his tenure at GDIT, Ken also acted as Vice President, Healthcare Enterprise Systems where he provided executive leadership and successfully grew business from $136M to $228M. Prior to joining GDIT in 2011, Ken was the Chief Operating Officer of Buccaneer Computer Systems and Service, Inc. and grew the Healthcare Quality Systems (HQS) business unit from a $4.3M organization to a $45M organization over a 5 year period. Additionally, Ken served 10 years as an Officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"We are thrilled that Ken is taking on a critical leadership role for the Company," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "I am confident that the changes we are making today will sharpen the level of service we provide our customers and promote companywide operational excellence."

"I'm very excited to join the Halfaker team," added Ken. "Halfaker's vision of 'Continuing to Serve' really resonates with me and their unwavering commitment to the customer mission is bar none."

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.





