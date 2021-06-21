Halfaker and Associates, LLC, Announces Gold Sponsorship for 2021 FedHealthIT Innovation Awards Event

The FedHealthIT Innovation Awards recognizes and honors the Federal Health innovation, technology, and consulting community to celebrate programs nominated and selected by their peers for driving innovation and results across the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Defense Health Agency (DHA), HHS, and VA.

This interactive, two-day virtual event includes daily, agency-specific sessions, such as keynote speaker panels, fireside chats, and rapid-fire discussions featuring Federal Government leaders focused on agency priorities, challenges, and opportunities for growth. Attendees will be invited to participate in live Q&A sessions to engage with and gain insight from speakers, Federal leaders, and the 2021 FedHealthIT Innovation Award winners.

"Halfaker is honored to be recognized as a FedHealthIT sponsor, proud to contribute to the innovation and achievements across the public health sector, and privileged to support several program awardees as a prime contractor," said Dawn Halfaker. "The creativity and devotion demonstrated through these winners' innovative and industry-advancing program solutions is truly impressive."

About Halfaker

We design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

