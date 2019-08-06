Halfaker and Associates, LLC Awarded $163M VA Financial Services Center (FSC) Financial Technology Services (FTS) Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, was awarded the VA Financial Services Center (FSC) Financial Technology Services (FTS) five-year task order valued at $163M. Through this contract, Halfaker will provide streamlined, repeatable processes and support services to enable FSC FTS to advance its mission to provide high-quality financial services across the VA.

Halfaker is proud to partner with VA FSC to improve the Veteran experience by transforming FSC's IT service delivery approach. With optimized technology and service delivery, FSC can provide a future-enabled, customer-focused ecosystem that drives lower operational costs and improves infrastructure resilience, ultimately improving Veteran access to critical services.

"Amid an ever-evolving technology landscape Halfaker is honored and ready to support FSC FTS modernization efforts," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "VA's dedication to modernization across the entire VA enterprise will continue to give our Veterans the modern healthcare they deserve."

The Halfaker team includes knowledgeable staff with expertise across both established and emerging technologies who challenge the status quo to maximize value to FSC and implement holistic solutions that improve service delivery quality. Specifically, the contract supports FSC FTS IT infrastructure, operations, projects, various initiatives, deliverable development, and resource planning in support of all FSC FTS projects and its four current and future Divisions and Branches including new software projects, maintenance and emergency software releases, and operations and maintenance support.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

