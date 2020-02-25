Halfaker and Associates, LLC Awarded $189M VA Enterprise Services Integrated Platform (ESIP) Systems Task

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, was awarded the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Enterprise Services Integrated Platform (ESIP) Systems five-year task order valued at $189M. By consolidating and coordinating enterprise service offerings across existing systems, ESIP will enable Veterans to access and manage their information in a more efficient and intuitive way.

ESIP will use a leading-edge scalable Agile delivery model to manage VA's Enterprise Services (ES) product lines holistically, providing a pathway to innovation and streamlining Veteran-facing services by increasing visibility and accessibility of Veteran data and services. Specifically, introducing automation and aligning feature development and data management will reduce the disparate nature of existing services, making it simple for both Veterans and VA service providers to find, identify, and access Veteran data and services.

"We are honored to continue to drive modernization efforts that will deliver value directly to Veterans," said President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "By expanding on the innovative solutions we developed through previous projects and aligning enterprise product management across the ESIP portfolio, we will enable the Agency to continue to improve access to Veteran data and improve Veteran experience with the VA."

Halfaker has a demonstrated history of delivering innovative and reliable solutions to solve complex business challenges for the VA. The ESIP award follows several other key VA project awards over the past twelve months, including the $88M VA Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Transactions Application Suite (TAS) support task, a $244M VA Veteran Signals (VSignals) task award, and a $164M VA Financial Service Center (FSC) IT Service task award.

