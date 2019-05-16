Halfaker and Associates, LLC Awarded $3M DoD Analytic Support to the Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Policy) (OUSD(P)) Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, was awarded the Analytic Support to the Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor (PCA) for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Policy) (OUSD(P)) contract valued at $3M. Halfaker has teamed with Delta Risk (https://deltarisk.com/), a leading provider of cloud security, managed security, and security consulting services, and together they bring a team of experienced professionals who have supported the DoD in strategic roles and have extensive knowledge of PCA's cyber security policy and mission.

Team Halfaker will support the Office of the PCA with a wide array of cyber expertise including strategy, policy development, planning, and budgeting in direct support of DoD Cyber Strategy implementation. The team's support will also extend to Department-level cross-functional teams which synchronize and coordinate DoD cyber forces and activities, effectively addressing the PCA's complex and critical mission with the lowest transition risk.

"Technology is constantly and rapidly evolving, with the number of adversaries devoted to malicious cyber activities against DoD rising," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "We are honored to support the DoD's critical mission in cyberspace and the nation's defense against global cyber threats."

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

