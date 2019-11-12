Halfaker and Associates, LLC Awarded Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion by Department of Labor

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, today announced it received the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award for medium-sized employers.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level Veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to Veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. The program was established in response to the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act) of 2017.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive the HIRE Vets Medallion to recognize our commitment to Veteran recruitment and retention," said Halfaker CEO Dawn Halfaker. "I'm particularly proud that Halfaker was recognized by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia during his remarks at the HIRE Vets ceremony for the work we're doing in this space."

The driving force behind Halfaker's success in hiring and retaining Veterans is the company's Veteran Fellowship Program (VFP). The VFP was established in 2019 to enable Halfaker to help Veterans transition into meaningful careers after their military service has ended. The program provides transitioning Veterans an opportunity to learn new skills across the company's core capability areas and back-office functions. To date, 25 Veteran Fellows have graduated through the program, many of whom have joined Halfaker full-time.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

