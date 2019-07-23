Halfaker and Associates, LLC, Recieves Great Place to Work Certification

ARLINGTON, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (halfaker.com), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The results were gathered using validated employee feedback collected with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data driven For All methodology. Certification is a significant achievement, and Halfaker's certification page is available here.

"We make employee experience a priority every day and could not be prouder of our exceptional customer-focused team and their passion to Continue to Serve," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "It is an honor to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and a reflection of our employees' passion and dedication to Team Halfaker and our customers."

Halfaker works hard to provide innovative technology solutions for their clients while upholding the mission of Continue to Serve by creating a positive impact in the community. Overall 90% of employees say Halfaker is a great place to work, while 93% agree that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"We congratulate Halfaker, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee. Over the past 25 years, they have captured the views of over 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Powered by decades of research, Emprising®, their Software-as-a-Service survey and analytics platform, empowers companies with access to the assessments, data, and real-time reporting needed to help create a meaningful impact on their business, people, and culture.

