Halfaker and Associates, LLC Sponsors District of Columbia Society Sons of the American Revolutions Sweethearts and Patriots Gala

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, today announced its sponsorship for the sixth-annual District of Columbia Society Sons of the American Revolution Sweethearts and Patriots Gala to be held at the Embassy of France on February 8, 2020. Halfaker Chief Executive Officer and President Dawn Halfaker will serve as an Honorary Host for the event, which will benefit two Veteran and military-focused charities: Code of Support Foundation and Terre Fraternite.

"I'm honored for this opportunity to make a significant difference for our military, Veterans, and their families," said CEO and President Dawn Halfaker. "Halfaker's mission is to Continue to Serve and I feel privileged to be able to support Sweethearts and Patriots through this mission."

Sweethearts and Patriots began in 2014 to bring the Washington, D.C., community together in support of the military, Veterans, and their families. Since its inaugural event, Sweethearts and Patriots has raised more than $100,000 to support this goal. 2020 beneficiary Code of Support Foundation helps bridge the growing divide of understanding and engagement between our military and civilian communities, leveraging their trained case coordinators and Veteran peer navigators who provide assistance to service members as they transition into civilian life and work. Terre Fraternite, a French association founded in 2005, aims to help support the wounded, their loved ones, as well as the families of the dead in service of the French Army.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

