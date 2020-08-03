Halfaker and Associates, LLC Sponsors Team Red, White & Blue's Purple Heart Virtual Challenge
The virtual event will bring Veterans and community together to walk, run, or ruck 1.8 miles in support of the 1.8 Million Purple Heart recipients
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, security, and defense sectors, today announced it will sponsor Team Red, White & Blue's (Team RWB) Purple Heart Challenge, a three-day long physical challenge starting on National Purple Heart Day, August 7. This challenge will honor the 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients and bring Veterans, community members, and partners alike together to honor these brave men and women by completing a 1.8-mile walk, run, ruck, or cycle during the challenge period.
"Halfaker is deeply honored to partner with Team RWB in sponsorship of the Purple Heart Challenge, said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "We are extremely excited for this opportunity to help promote health and resilience in the Veteran community, which is particularly important during these unprecedented times in our country."
"We are so grateful for the generous support of Halfaker and Associates," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "This partnership will have a direct impact on the health and wellness of veterans."
Halfaker is a consistent patron for charities and organizations that support and promote the well-being of service members and Veterans, such as the USO, Wounded Warrior Project, Warrior Ethos, ThanksUSA, United Through Reading, and others. Founded by Purple Heart recipient Dawn Halfaker, the company is committed to hiring and mentoring Veterans through its Veteran Fellowship Program, which hires and mentors Veterans to support their transition to civilian careers.
Team RWB is a nonprofit organization founded by Veterans in 2010 to solve isolation and health challenges that service members and veterans nationwide face daily in their communities. Team RWB's chapters deliver local, consistent, and inclusive opportunities for veterans and the community to connect through physical and social activity.
About Halfaker
At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.
