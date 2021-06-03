Halfaker and Associates, LLC to be acquired by SAIC

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors, announced today that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC).

With advanced end-to-end digital solutions designed to transform government mission delivery and optimize customer decision-making, Halfaker is a leader in value-based software delivery using modern implementation practices like DevSecOps, automation, and product line management. Halfaker is also a Top 5 IT provider on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) acquisition program, with experience leading large-scale technical Agile development initiatives across multiple task orders at VA as well as the Department of Defense (DoD), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and other Federal agencies.

"I am excited to embark on this next chapter of Halfaker's mission to continue to serve," said Halfaker President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "The alignment of SAIC's culture and values with this important mission has been critical in making the decision to join forces and successfully bolster the services we provide our customers with even greater digital transformation capacity and scalability. This acquisition enables our delivery teams to maintain our customer-centric focus while exponentially increasing our ability to provide the technical depth and top technical talent needed to meet the government's most pressing challenges."

"The addition of Halfaker's proven team and capabilities reinforces SAIC's commitment to supporting the government healthcare mission, including our strong support for the health and wellbeing of Veterans," said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. "This acquisition enhances our ability to support our customers' digital transformation needs and continue to be the innovative technology solutions provider our customers expect."

Advisors

Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Halfaker and Associates on this transaction, and Crowell & Moring LLP served as legal counsel. King & Spalding LLP served as legal counsel to SAIC.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving the nation's technology transformation. Driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities, SAIC's offerings span the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets with a portfolio that includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence, and mission solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC is home to more than 26,000 employees and realizes annual revenues of approximately $7.2 billion. To learn more about SAIC, please visit www.saic.com.

SOURCE Halfaker and Associates, LLC

Related Links

www.halfaker.com

