Located approximately a quarter-mile from the Clearwater shore of Old Tampa Bay, Halfaker's Clearwater office is home to the Company's "Agile Delivery Center" and is equipped with the infrastructure and tools required to resource and manage multiple development teams across a diverse set of products and programs. The state-of-the-art facility was designed with an open concept layout to facilitate collaboration between employees and will further the development of innovative technology solutions for the Company's federal clients.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Clearwater community and look forward to expanding our team in the area," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "Our Agile Delivery Center represents our unwavering commitment to our clients and providing our employees with an Agile work environment that fosters innovation."

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halfaker-and-associates-llc-to-bring-over-100-jobs-to-clearwater-florida-at-new-agile-delivery-center-300673092.html

SOURCE Halfaker and Associates, LLC

Related Links

https://www.halfaker.com/

