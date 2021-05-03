Halfaker Announces 'Women Veteran Boot Camp Accelerator' Program Partnership with PenFed Foundation

The Women Veteran Bootcamp Accelerator will engage established women Veteran entrepreneurs with businesses in government contracting through free, business-focused education sessions, coaching, networking opportunities, and access to grants and fellowships during the six-month program.

"I am deeply grateful to be in the position to help empower other women Veteran entrepreneurs find success in this industry," said Halfaker President and Chief Executive Officer Dawn Halfaker. "I know from my own personal experience the profound impact of the right mentorship and support and am honored to partner with the PenFed Foundation on this program."

Applications for the program open May 3, 2021. More information can be found on the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program website.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com .

