Halfaker Announces 'Women Veteran Boot Camp Accelerator' Program Partnership with PenFed Foundation
The program will empower women Veteran entrepreneurs with education and mentorship to propel their success in the Government contracting industry.
May 03, 2021, 06:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors, announced a partnership with the PenFed Foundation in support of the Women Veteran Boot Camp Accelerator designed to educate and empower women Veteran-owned small businesses in the government contracting space by bringing resources together from across the country to create increased access to capital and opportunity.
The Women Veteran Bootcamp Accelerator will engage established women Veteran entrepreneurs with businesses in government contracting through free, business-focused education sessions, coaching, networking opportunities, and access to grants and fellowships during the six-month program.
"I am deeply grateful to be in the position to help empower other women Veteran entrepreneurs find success in this industry," said Halfaker President and Chief Executive Officer Dawn Halfaker. "I know from my own personal experience the profound impact of the right mentorship and support and am honored to partner with the PenFed Foundation on this program."
Applications for the program open May 3, 2021. More information can be found on the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program website.
About Halfaker
At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.
SOURCE Halfaker and Associates, LLC
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article