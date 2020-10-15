Halfaker Awarded $11M Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Program Integrity Tool (PIT) DevOps Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors, announced it was awarded the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Program Integrity Tool (PIT) DevOps contract. This $11M, four-year contract strengthens VA's ability to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse across its claims processing systems, safeguarding taxpayer investments while improving the Agency's ability to provide quality care to our nation's Veterans.

The PIT platform is comprised of commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions that implement uniform claim payment processes and identify abusive billing rules. Under this contract, Halfaker will provide the VA with operation and maintenance (O&M), customization, and enhancement to support the full DevOps life cycle of the Office of Community Care (OCC) Department of Program Integrity (DPI) PIT platform, and strengthen the DPI's mission to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse across the VA's claims processing systems.

"Halfaker is privileged to support the VA and its efforts to serve and honor American Veterans," said President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "As with all our VA work, we are deeply committed to providing IT solutions that ensure the delivery of timely care and benefits to Veterans with optimal use of taxpayer funds. We look forward to partnering with VA to carry out this critical task."

The PIT DevOps award follows Halfaker's recent successful recompete of another key fraud, waste, and abuse contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) providing Anti-fraud Locator using EBT Retailer Transaction (ALERT) Application Support.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com .

