Halfaker Veteran Engagement Program Manager Todd Turner Receives Department of Defense Service Member Patriot Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, announced today that Todd Turner, Halfaker's Veteran Fellowship and Veteran Engagement Program Manager, has been awarded the Service Member Patriot Award by the Department of Defense (DOD) Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The Patriot Award recognizes Mr. Turner's dedication to supporting Halfaker's citizen warriors in the National Guard and Reserves and ensuring their success as they transition to a dual military and civilian role.

Mr. Turner, 1SG USA Retired, helped launch Halfaker's Veteran Fellowship Program (VFP) in 2017 to help Veterans transition to meaningful careers after their military service ends. The program offers the opportunity to learn new skills across a variety of domains including Software Engineering, Data Analytics, and Cyber Security to help prepare Veterans for full-time employment. "Starting a program to assist Veterans as they transition to the civilian workforce was a dream come true for me, and I'm extremely fortunate to be able to invest my time in helping others achieve their goals," said Turner. "I am honored to receive the Patriot Award and hope I can continue to help many more Veterans; it's truly what drives me."

Mr. Turner was nominated for the Patriot Award by Ross Barnes, a Halfaker Veteran Fellow and Air Force Reservist. "Todd is deeply committed to helping Reservists and Guardsmen balance their military duties with their civilian careers," said Barnes. "He made my transition into civilian work seamless, trusting me to communicate and offering me the flexibility I needed to manage my military requirements." Further comments from Halfaker's CEO highlighted Todd's exceptional leadership. "Todd is the most humble leader I know and it's an honor to work with him," said Halfaker. "He exemplifies the mission of 'continuing to serve' and is a vital voice for the military community both inside and outside of the office."

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

SOURCE Halfaker and Associates, LLC

Related Links

https://www.halfaker.com/

