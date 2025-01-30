Halff Celebrates 75 Years of Improving Lives and Communities

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halff, an award-winning, employee-owned and full-service infrastructure consulting firm, proudly celebrates its legacy of improving lives and communities with its 75th anniversary in 2025. Since its founding in 1950 by Dr. Albert H. Halff, the firm has grown from a one-man consulting practice into one of the nation's largest infrastructure consulting firms.

Dr. Albert H. Halff founded the firm as a one-man consulting practice in 1950.

Dr. Halff's extraordinary vision centered on creating resilient infrastructure to positively impact the lives of the people and communities he served. Under his leadership, Halff pioneered advancements in hydraulics, hydrology, and floodplain management. His entrepreneurial mindset resulted in the achievement of 13 patents on engineering advances.

"When people hear the name Halff in our industry, they think of excellence, the quality of work and always doing the right thing," Halff President and CEO Jessica Baker Daily said. "Dr. Halff's legacy continues to shine in our culture today. We are so proud to honor 75 years of his vision, which is rooted in caring for others and making a meaningful impact in our communities. It's our privilege and responsibility to sustain and carry that culture forward. We look toward the future of collaboration, innovation and community as we celebrate this milestone anniversary in 2025. I couldn't be more excited about our firm continuing to live out our purpose of improving lives and communities."

In the seven decades since, Halff has developed into an integrated provider of infrastructure, mobility, placemaking and water solutions. The firm serves public and private sector clients in the government, corporate, development, education, energy and transportation markets.

Halff has been shaping infrastructure in Texas and across the Southeast, leaving its mark on impactful projects. It all started in 1951 with the City of Houston Water Treatment and Filtration Plant, followed by Texas Instruments' Dallas Campus in 1957. In 1966, Halff helped protect Dallas from flooding with its work on the Bachman Branch project. The firm went on to design the Copper Breaks State Park Dam in for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) in 1975 and played a key role in renovating Fair Park in 1986.

Fast forward to 1993, Halff tackled the Cole Park Stormwater Detention Vault, and in 2003, it contributed to the the Dallas North Tollway Extension.The firm was instrumental in securing the permit for the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen in 2010. The firm was vital in the creation of FAMU Way in Tallahassee and made critical infrastructure updates to the Fort Smith, Arkansas, Airport. The firm is part of one of the nation's largest tunnel projects—the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Tunnel in Dallas. Most recently, Halff contributed to Texas' first-ever statewide flood plan, approved in 2024, reinforcing its legacy of innovation and resilience across the state.

Across all these, one theme is common: people first. This commitment to people has been the foundation of the firm's success—past, present and future. Inspired by Dr. Halff's legacy of giving, employees launched the Halff Community Initiative (HCI), a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping neighboring communities and championing causes that matter most to its employees. Since its inception in 2017, HCI has contributed more than $930,000 to support 423 charity organizations, all selected by Halff employees. In 2025, Halff proudly continues its mission to improve lives and communities by delivering exceptional service to clients through 1,500 dedicated team members across more than 30 offices nationwide.

"We owe the success of our growth and achievements to the exceptional people who have preceded us and to those with us now," Halff Chairman of the Board Trey Murray said. "We remain committed to the legacy of collaboration and innovation instilled by our founder, Dr. Albert H Halff, to serve our clients while developing our people. We look forward to building upon our 75 year foundation as we embrace the opportunities that lie ahead."

As Halff celebrates 75 years, the firm remains focused on the future. With aging infrastructure and new development needs driving growth, Halff leverages its one-stop-shop approach to deliver the right expertise for every project. This seamless collaboration ensures client goals are achieved while staying true to the firm's people-first philosophy.

Contact:

Russell Luna

PR Leader

Halff

214.217.6687

[email protected]

SOURCE Halff