Halfpricesoft.com Eliminates Double Entry with ezPaycheck and ezACH Integration

Export payroll from ezPaycheck and import directly into ezACH, saving time, reducing errors, and streamlining direct deposits. Download today at Halfpricesoft.com.

REDMOND, Wash., May. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com, a trusted provider of affordable and user-friendly business software solutions, announces a powerful time-saving feature for payroll professionals with seamless integration between ezPaycheck payroll software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Businesses can reduce manual data entry, minimize payroll errors, and maintain full control over the payment process. Learn more about ezPaycheck and ezACH.

With this enhancement, businesses and accountants no longer need to manually re-enter payroll data between systems. Users can simply export payroll data from ezPaycheck and import it directly into ezACH, eliminating duplicate work and significantly reducing the risk of costly errors.

"This integration is designed to simplify payroll workflows and give businesses back valuable time," said a Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "By connecting ezPaycheck and ezACH, we're helping users streamline operations while maintaining accuracy and control."

Key Benefits of ezPaycheck + ezACH Integration:

No Duplicate Data Entry: Export payroll data from ezPaycheck and import into ezACH in just a few clicks





Export payroll data from ezPaycheck and import into ezACH in just a few clicks Faster Payroll Processing: Complete payroll and direct ezACH deposits more efficiently





Complete payroll and direct ezACH deposits more efficiently Cost-Effective Solution: Both ezPaycheck and ezACH are competitive in pricing.





Both ezPaycheck and ezACH are competitive in pricing. User-Friendly Design: No accounting background required, easy setup and operation





No accounting background required, easy setup and operation Scalable for Accountants and Payroll Professionals





Secure and Bank-Compatible





Bottom line: Using ezACH and ezPaycheck together delivers a complete, efficient, and cost-effective payroll solution from calculations to direct deposit





Using ezACH and ezPaycheck together delivers a from calculations to direct deposit Also offered is a secure and easy add-on service for efiling 941/940/94x forms directly through ezPaycheck using our IRS Authorized system.

Designed with small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals in mind, ezPaycheck simplifies payroll calculations, tax reporting, and check printing, while ezACH enables secure and reliable direct deposits. Together, they form a complete payroll processing solution that saves time and boosts productivity.

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Ready to eliminate manual data entry and streamline your payroll process? Visit Halfpricesoft.com today to download ezPaycheck and ezACH, start your free trial, and experience faster, more accurate payroll processing at a fraction of the cost.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is dedicated to developing affordable, high-quality software solutions that help small businesses and accountants manage payroll, accounting, tax filing, and payments with ease. Known for its straightforward pricing and exceptional customer support, Halfpricesoft.com continues to deliver innovative tools that simplify complex business tasks.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com