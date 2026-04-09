Halfpricesoft.com Enhances ezPaycheck with Built-In Payroll Accuracy Tools and e941 eFile Add-On

New features help employers stay compliant while simplifying tip income, overtime calculations, and quarterly tax filing

REDMOND, Wash., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces powerful enhancements to its popular payroll software, ezPaycheck, designed to help small businesses and accountants stay compliant while simplifying complex payroll tasks. With built-in tools to accurately process tip income and qualified overtime, plus the optional e941 eFile add-on, ezPaycheck delivers a complete payroll and tax reporting solution.

Employers can download and try ezPaycheck risk-free today. Discover how easy payroll and tax filing can be with the latest features from Halfpricesoft.com.

Employers in industries such as hospitality and service often face challenges calculating tipped wages and overtime correctly. ezPaycheck's built-in payroll features help eliminate guesswork by automating these calculations, reducing errors, and ensuring compliance with federal payroll regulations.

In addition to payroll processing, the e941 eFile add-on allows users to file quarterly Form 941 directly from within the software, no additional portals, paperwork, or IRS Transmitter Control Code (TCC) required. This streamlined feature saves time and helps businesses meet filing deadlines with confidence.

"Our goal is to give small businesses the tools they need to stay compliant without added complexity," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With ezPaycheck's built-in payroll accuracy features and the e941 eFile add-on, employers can manage payroll and tax filing in one seamless system."

Key Features Include:

Built-in tools to accurately process tip income and qualified overtime

Automatic payroll calculations to reduce errors and ensure compliance

Optional e941 eFile add-on to submit Form 941 directly to the IRS through ezPaycheck

No TCC required for e-filing

Unlimited company checks for many accounts at no additional cost

Easy-to-use interface designed for small businesses

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Supports network access (additional cost)

30 day no cost trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

ezPaycheck continues to stand out as a cost-effective payroll solution starting at $169.00 for each calendar year, offering powerful features without the high price tag of traditional payroll services. ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

Visit Halfpricesoft.com to get started.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable business software solutions designed for small to mid-sized businesses. Its products, including ezPaycheck, ezW2, and ez1095, help companies streamline payroll, tax reporting, and compliance processes with ease and efficiency.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com