Halfpricesoft.com Highlights ez1095 ACA Software as Critical Solution With 1095 Filing Deadlines Fast Approaching

Affordable ACA reporting software helps businesses prepare, print, and e-file Forms 1095 and 1094 with ease before upcoming deadlines. Download and test it today for compatibility.

REDMOND, Wash., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting deadlines quickly approach, Halfpricesoft.com is reminding businesses, payroll professionals, and tax preparers that reliable ACA filing tools are essential to staying compliant. The company's ez1095 ACA software is designed to simplify the preparation, printing, and e-filing of Forms 1095 and 1094, helping employers meet federal reporting requirements efficiently and accurately.

Businesses can learn more about ez1095 ACA software and download the latest version here.

How to E-File ACA Forms to the IRS Using ez1095 (Direct Filing Tutorial) Speed Speed

With ACA reporting requirements becoming increasingly complex, many organizations are looking for straightforward solutions that eliminate confusion and reduce the risk of filing errors. The ez1095 software provides an easy-to-use interface that allows users to quickly generate ACA forms, print recipient copies, and submit filings electronically when required.

"ACA reporting can be stressful for employers, especially as deadlines get closer," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our goal with ez1095 is to provide businesses with an affordable and simple solution that allows them to complete their ACA filings confidently and on time."

The ez1095 software supports the creation and management of Forms 1095-B, 1095-C, and transmittal Forms 1094-B and 1094-C. Users can enter data manually, import information from spreadsheets, and generate recipient copies in PDF format. The software also offers e-filing options to help employers comply with IRS electronic filing requirements.

Designed with small to mid-sized businesses, accountants, payroll providers, and organizations in mind, ez1095 helps streamline the entire ACA reporting process. The intuitive design reduces training time and allows users to prepare required forms quickly while maintaining accuracy and compliance.

As the ACA filing deadlines approach, Halfpricesoft.com encourages businesses to review their reporting requirements and ensure they have the tools necessary to complete filings without delay.

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The software's intuitive interface and step-by-step workflow help users' complete filings faster while minimizing errors. Flexible printing options support both plain paper and pre-printed forms, and built-in PDF functionality makes it easy to distribute and store digital copies for recordkeeping.

Key Features of ez1095 ACA Software:

Supports 1095/1094-C and 1095/1094-B preparation

preparation Prints recipient forms on plain paper or pre-printed forms

Generates PDF copies for employees and records

Secure electronic filing to the IRS and supported states

User-friendly design for faster processing and reduced compliance risk

As ACA reporting requirements continue to evolve, ez1095 provides an affordable, in-house alternative to expensive service bureaus, giving businesses full control over their data and deadlines.

Attention Tax Filers NEW efile direct in-app add on feature

First, purchase ez1095 E-File Version and set up your company and employee information. Then, purchase the 1095 E-File service to submit your 1095 forms electronically to the IRS.

ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menu to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and navigate. Priced from just $295 per installation paper print version, **($495 for efile Federal version and $695 for Federal and State efile version) **

Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricesoft.com before purchasing with no obligation.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of US business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over two decades and assists small to mid-size companies in simplifying payroll processing and streamlining business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com