Halfpricesoft.com's ezAccounting enables SMBs a seamless mid-year payroll switch

US Business Owners Are Slashing Payroll Costs with a Seamless In-House, Mid-Year Switch to ezAccounting.

REDMOND, Wash., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com is now upping the ante with ezAccounting, an all-in-one business task and payroll solution that proves businesses don't have to wait until January 1st to take control of finances. Designed for tech-savvy professionals, accountants, agricultural companies, and SMB owners, ezAccounting simplifies income tracking, check printing, and tax reporting without breaking the bank.

Starting at just $199.00 per calendar year (for a single installation), the software eliminates per-employee fees and puts the power completely back in the business owner's hands. Download today for a 30-day trial!

"ezAccounting business task and payroll software is the smart investment to process payroll, mid-year." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

Why a Mid-Year Switch is Your Best Business Move

Switching payroll mid-stream doesn't have to be daunting. In fact, ditching an inefficient, costly system right now offers massive advantages. Here is why making the move to ezAccounting today is a strategic win:

The "Year-To-Date" Advantage: Seamless Mid-Year Transitions

Many businesses suffer through expensive, outdated payroll software with fear of losing year-to-date (YTD) data. ezAccounting completely removes this hurdle with seamless integration that keeps the business moving forward.

Effortless YTD Import: Bring existing payroll history directly into ezAccounting. No data is lost, and clients don't have to start ledgers from zero.

Bring existing payroll history directly into ezAccounting. No data is lost, and clients don't have to start ledgers from zero. Accurate Tax Caps: Because YTD data imports perfectly, the software automatically tracks when employees hit specific tax limits (like Social Security or unemployment thresholds), preventing costly over-withholding.

Because YTD data imports perfectly, the software automatically tracks when employees hit specific tax limits (like Social Security or unemployment thresholds), preventing costly over-withholding. Continuous Pay Stubs: Employees won't even notice the switch. Pay stubs will continue to reflect accurate, cumulative YTD totals for all earnings, taxes, and deductions.

Employees won't even notice the switch. Pay stubs will continue to reflect accurate, cumulative YTD totals for all earnings, taxes, and deductions. One Clean W-2: Come tax season, new clients won't have to piece together reports from two different software systems. ezAccounting consolidates imported YTD data with new payroll runs to generate a single, perfectly accurate W-2 for each employee

Also now offering a secure and easy ezAccounting software using Halfpricesoft.com's way to efile 941/940/94x forms directly through the IRS Authorized system.

Don't let an outdated, expensive system drain profits for another quarter. Potential customers are invited to download and test-drive ezAccounting for 30 days at absolutely no cost or obligation. All data entered into the trial version will remain. No adding data twice. Please note "Trial" will appear on forms, checks and reports until the key is purchased and entered.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Our mission at Halfpricesoft.com is to empower Accountants, CPAs, and SMBs with affordable, reliable, and easy-to-use software solutions that simplify payroll, streamline operations, and support efficient financial management. Trusted by thousands, we are committed to helping business owners save time and reduce costs through innovative online and desktop tools.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com