Halfpricesoft.com's ezPaycheck Simplifies Qualified Tips & Overtime for service industries

Affordable payroll software helps service-industry employers accurately manage qualified tips, overtime, and tax reporting with ease.

REDMOND, Wash., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com empowers service-based businesses, including restaurants, hotels, salons, and spas with the newest 2026 ezPaycheck Payroll software. This application will eliminate challenges, particularly when managing tipped employees and intricate overtime calculations.

For business owners seeking to simplify their payroll operations, a free trial is available for download here.

ezPaycheck payroll and ezAccounting software simplifies qualified tip and qualified overtime handling Speed Speed

Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com, stated, "Payroll for tipped employees can become complicated for business owners. ezPaycheck gives service industry businesses a practical payroll solution that helps simplify qualified tip reporting and overtime calculations."

ezPaycheck continues to provide unlimited payroll processing for multiple businesses at one affordable flat rate, making it a suitable choice for accountants, hospitality businesses, and growing service companies.

The 2026 ezPaycheck payroll software release introduces several key features to further enhance payroll management:

E-file Capabilities: Securely e-file 941, 940, and other 94x forms directly through the software using the IRS-authorized e-file system (add-on service).

Securely e-file 941, 940, and other 94x forms directly through the software using the IRS-authorized e-file system (add-on service). Flexible Payroll Schedules: Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll schedules.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll schedules. Automated Tax Calculations: Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare, and employer unemployment taxes.

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare, and employer unemployment taxes. Simplified Overtime: Simplifies qualified overtime and differential pay calculations.

Simplifies qualified overtime and differential pay calculations. Check Printing: Prints payroll checks on blank or preprinted check stock, and prints miscellaneous business and vendor checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank or preprinted check stock, and prints miscellaneous business and vendor checks. Multi-Company Support: Creates and maintains payroll data for multiple companies simultaneously, and supports multiple accounts within a single installation at no additional charge.

Creates and maintains payroll data for multiple companies simultaneously, and supports multiple accounts within a single installation at no additional charge. Tax Form Generation: Prints important tax forms including W-2, W-3, 940, 941, and 943 forms.

Prints important tax forms including W-2, W-3, 940, 941, and 943 forms. Network Access: Optional network access available for multi-user environments.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7 systems, with a separate Mac-compatible version also available. Trusted by thousands of businesses since 2005, ezPaycheck remains a flexible, user-friendly, and affordable in-house payroll solution for accountants and small business owners. The software is priced at $169 per calendar year and includes state and federal tax tables along with support for W-2, W-3, 940, 941, and 943 forms.

Halfpricesoft.com is dedicated to providing robust and accessible payroll software that empowers small to midsize businesses to manage their finances efficiently. Business owners interested in learning more about ezPaycheck Payroll and its specialized tip-handling features can download the free trial and explore available payroll solutions.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com