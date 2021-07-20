HalfTheStory And Unplug Collaborative Join Forces For The Global Day Of Unplugging On August 7

Participants are invited to take the pledge , vowing to spend time away from mobile devices, hang out in nature, connect to family, do crafts, read, meditate or engage in any other activity that keeps them plugged into real life.

Spearheaded by Gen-Z mental health advocate and #HalfTheStory founder, Larissa May , Global Day of Unplugging aims to tackle the intersection between technology and emotional wellbeing.

"After a year where people across the globe were universally glued to their computers, televisions and mobile devices, relying on them for news, school, work and personal connections, taking a day to reset, recharge and plug back into life is more necessary than ever," said Larissa May.

#HalfTheStory has also partnered with a number of notable organizations to support Global Day of Unplugging and spread the message of mindfulness.

YMCA : #HalfTheStory has launched a dedicated educational digital toolkit for elementary and middle-school aged children, available to all participating YMCAs.

: #HalfTheStory has launched a dedicated educational digital toolkit for elementary and middle-school aged children, available to all participating YMCAs. JIGGY : The female-founded puzzle company that is reinventing the humble jigsaw and reconnecting people with downtime and mindfulness will debut an exclusive puzzle created in honor of the Global Day of Unplugging in partnership with New York City -based artist, Grace Miceli . With 50% of proceeds supporting #HalfTheStory, this custom puzzle encourages people to disconnect and once again enjoy the simple things. Available for purchase on Jiggypuzzles.com beginning July 20 , it will retail for $40 .

: The female-founded puzzle company that is reinventing the humble jigsaw and reconnecting people with downtime and mindfulness will debut an exclusive puzzle created in honor of the Global Day of Unplugging in partnership with -based artist, . With 50% of proceeds supporting #HalfTheStory, this custom puzzle encourages people to disconnect and once again enjoy the simple things. Available for purchase on Jiggypuzzles.com beginning , it will retail for . Chillhouse : In support of Global Day of Unplugging, this New York City -based destination for modern self-care will launch new screen-free lockers in their spaces to encourage people to disconnect.

For their part, Unplug Collaborative is building on their year-round program, Unplugged Village Scavenger Hunts in collaboration with Little Free Library and raffle prize donations from Simon & Schuster and Wikki Stix. Volunteer coordinators in close to 50 cities around the world will be hiding clues and books about gnomes. To find out if there is a LFL scavenger hunt in a city near you, text "gnome" to +1 (323) 594-8628 or visit unplugcollaborative.org/lfl-cities-popup

For more information on Global Day of Unplugging or to take the pledge, visit www.globaldayofunplugging.com and share our video , and follow along at @globaldayofunplugging .

About #HalfTheStory

#HalfTheStory is a next-generation non-profit that is empowering youth with tools to bridge the gap between technology and emotional wellbeing. Founded by speaker and mental health advocate Larissa May after her own battle with social media addiction in college, #HalfTheStory encourages young people to share their authentic, unfiltered stories and to use social media as a way to foster open and honest dialogue about mental health. #HalfTheStory also provides educational resources about the relationship between social media and mental health to individuals and schools around the world via programs such as Social Media U, a program for schools to help empower and educate kids to take back their relationships with technology. For more information visit https://halfthestoryproject.com/ .

About Unplug Collaborative

Unplug Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that organizes the global awareness campaign, National Day of Unplugging (established 2009). The organization serves as a resource center for any community looking to build an Unplugged Village™ any time of year. They aim to make tech-free experiences meaningful and accessible to all through the social impact initiative, Unplug for a Cause®.

