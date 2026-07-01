Halfway to Christmas: Old World Christmas Kicks Off Christmas in July With New Ornament Launches and a 14-Day Reveal Countdown

For 46 years, Old World Christmas has put a story on the tree. The hand-blown glass ornament maker is turning the calendar's halfway point to Christmas into an early-holiday moment, with new ornaments revealed across 14 days in July and a first look at this year's nearly 200 new designs.

SPOKANE, Wash., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old World Christmas is starting the holidays early. On July 1, the brand kicks off Christmas in July with a 14 Day Reveal Countdown, unveiling new hand-blown glass ornaments throughout July.

For the collectors who keep a tree up long after December, it's a first look at some of the nearly 200 designs the brand adds each year and a reason to start the magic six months early.

New Products

Every Old World Christmas ornament holds a story. A first home. A new puppy. A wedding, a hobby, an inside joke that only your family gets. The countdown leans into that. With drops starting July 1, the brand will reveal new ornaments on its Instagram, Facebook, and the Yule Blog.

"Christmas in July isn't a sale to us. It's the start of the season," said Neal Applefeld, CEO of Old World Christmas. "Honestly, the countdown is just plain fun. Every morning, there's a new ornament to show off, and our collectors are already in the comments trying to guess what's coming next. That's the part I love. Each one carries somebody's story, and even after 46 years, every single ornament still starts as a plain glob of clear glass."

Enter the Christmas in July Giveaway

The fun doesn't stop at the reveals. All month long, Old World Christmas is running a weekly giveaway where fans can win ornament prize packages. Entering is simple. Visit the contest page, then complete a few quick steps, like following Old World Christmas on Instagram and Facebook. A new drawing runs each week, with each weekly contest closing Sunday at 10 p.m. PT, so fans can come back and enter again every week through July 31 for a fresh chance to win.

What launches during the 14-Day Reveal Countdown

The countdown spotlights new and best-selling designs from the 2026 collection, each one made to mark a memory:

Holiday Humor (July 1) - Kick off Christmas in July with a laugh-out-loud drop of holiday humor ornaments that don't take themselves too seriously but still bring all the festive charm.





- Kick off Christmas in July with a laugh-out-loud drop of holiday humor ornaments that don't take themselves too seriously but still bring all the festive charm. Special Occasions/Dates (July 3) - Day 2 brings spooky favorites, milestone memories, and patriotic pride together in a festive mix of Halloween magic and 2026 keepsakes.





- Day 2 brings spooky favorites, milestone memories, and patriotic pride together in a festive mix of Halloween magic and 2026 keepsakes. Animals/Birds (July 6) - Day 3 is a whimsical menagerie of fan-favorite animals, mythical creatures, and playful pets, bringing big personality and even bigger charm to your Christmas in July collection.





- Day 3 is a whimsical menagerie of fan-favorite animals, mythical creatures, and playful pets, bringing big personality and even bigger charm to your Christmas in July collection. Decor/Puzzle/Crystal (July 8) - Day 4 shines with sparkling crystals, puzzles, and charming holiday décor that brings a retro-inspired glow to Christmas.





- Day 4 shines with sparkling crystals, puzzles, and charming holiday décor that brings a retro-inspired glow to Christmas. Licensed (July 10) - Day 5 is a nostalgic mix of beloved licensed favorites, classic stories, gaming icons, and MLB pride, packed with playful memories and fan-favorite charm.





- Day 5 is a nostalgic mix of beloved licensed favorites, classic stories, gaming icons, and MLB pride, packed with playful memories and fan-favorite charm. Traditional Christmas (July 13) - Day 6 celebrates timeless Christmas tradition with a whimsical twist, blending classic Santa designs, global cheer, and playful holiday humor into one festive, feel-good drop.





- Day 6 celebrates timeless Christmas tradition with a whimsical twist, blending classic Santa designs, global cheer, and playful holiday humor into one festive, feel-good drop. Glam Collection (July 15) - Day 7 unveils a new Glam Collection where shimmer, sparkle, and playful luxury meet bold, unexpected holiday icons.





- Day 7 unveils a new Glam Collection where shimmer, sparkle, and playful luxury meet bold, unexpected holiday icons. Food (July 17) - Day 8 is a deliciously fun spread of foodie favorites, cozy comfort treats, and playful indulgences that bring a little extra flavor and personality to every tree.





- Day 8 is a deliciously fun spread of foodie favorites, cozy comfort treats, and playful indulgences that bring a little extra flavor and personality to every tree. Gumdrops (July 20) - Day 9 is a mini-sized burst of charm, featuring sweet treats, playful icons, and tiny treasures designed to pack big personality into the Gumdrops collection.





- Day 9 is a mini-sized burst of charm, featuring sweet treats, playful icons, and tiny treasures designed to pack big personality into the Gumdrops collection. Licensed Food (July 22) - Day 10 is a nostalgic mash-up of iconic pantry staples and beloved licensed favorites, serving up a playful mix of childhood classics and comfort food favorites.





- Day 10 is a nostalgic mash-up of iconic pantry staples and beloved licensed favorites, serving up a playful mix of childhood classics and comfort food favorites. Music (July 24) - Day 11 turns up the volume with iconic music legends and legendary albums, bringing rock, disco, and unforgettable soundtracks to life in ornament form.





- Day 11 turns up the volume with iconic music legends and legendary albums, bringing rock, disco, and unforgettable soundtracks to life in ornament form. Sterling Collection (July 27) - Day 12 introduces a refined new Sterling Collection, where timeless holiday icons are reimagined in radiant detail, blending elegance, meaning, and modern heirloom style.





- Day 12 introduces a refined new Sterling Collection, where timeless holiday icons are reimagined in radiant detail, blending elegance, meaning, and modern heirloom style. Miscellaneous (July 29) - Day 13 is a whimsical mix of meaningful moments, playful humor, and wanderlust-inspired designs that celebrate home, heart, imagination, and a little festive mischief.





- Day 13 is a whimsical mix of meaningful moments, playful humor, and wanderlust-inspired designs that celebrate home, heart, imagination, and a little festive mischief. Candles (July 31) - Day 14 brings a warm glow to the season with a new signature candle designed to fill your space with cozy fragrance, festive ambiance, and timeless holiday comfort.

For Old World Christmas, the Season Starts in July

Old World Christmas fans don't wait for December. They collect all year, adding an ornament for every trip, every milestone, and every new chapter, then reliving all of it when the box comes down each holiday. A summer reveal is just an early start to the tradition. The numbers behind the brand:

46 years making glass ornaments in Spokane, Washington

making glass ornaments in Spokane, Washington 2,000+ ornaments in the active collection

in the active collection 150 to 200 new designs every year

every year Prices from $9.99, with most around $25

How an Old World Christmas ornament is made

Every ornament starts as a sketch on paper. From there, it moves through 3D rendering and a hand-sculpted clay figure before production. Artisans blow clear glass, silver it, then hand-paint and add glitter across several stages. A single design takes about a year from first sketch to store shelf. Every step is done by hand, so no two ornaments come out exactly alike. The brand designs its ornaments in-house in Spokane and works with skilled artisans overseas to make them. It's slow, old-world work, and it's a big part of why these ornaments get packed away carefully and passed down. Read and watch more to learn about our process.

Questions, Answered

What is Christmas in July at Old World Christmas?

It's the brand's early-holiday celebration. In 2026, it runs as a 14-Day Reveal Countdown, with new ornaments revealed on 14 days starting on July 1. New ornaments are posted every day on Instagram, Facebook, and the Yule Blog at oldworldchristmas.com.

How much do Old World Christmas ornaments cost?

Prices start at $9.99. Most ornaments run about $25.

How are Old World Christmas ornaments made?

Each one is hand-blown from clear glass, silvered, then hand-painted and finished with glitter across several stages. The designs are created in-house in Spokane, Washington, and take about a year from idea to shelf. Because they're handmade, no two are exactly alike. Watch here to see how they come to life.

Where can I buy Old World Christmas ornaments?

At oldworldchristmas.com and through retail partners nationwide.

About Old World Christmas

Old World Christmas has made hand-blown glass ornaments since 1979. Each design is created in-house and handcrafted by skilled artisans, and the collection now spans more than 2,000 proprietary designs, from traditional to whimsical. Built to last and made to capture a memory, a milestone, a pet, or a person you love, the ornaments give everyone a way to tell the story of their lives one piece at a time. Learn more at www.oldworldchristmas.com.

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SOURCE Old World Christmas