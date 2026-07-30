Halloween isn't waiting for fall, and neither is the Halloween tree. "Summerween" gets bigger every year, and decorators are already trimming trees, planning displays, and collecting glass ornaments while it's still pool season. Old World Christmas, the heirloom ornament maker crafting hand-blown glass since 1979, breaks down the four looks shaping the 2026 Halloween tree and the early picks worth grabbing now.

SPOKANE, Wash., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween used to be one night. Now it has its own tree. "Summerween," the habit of celebrating spooky season in the middle of summer, is everywhere in 2026, and the Halloween tree is leading it. Today Old World Christmas released its first Summerween Trend Report, a quick, idea-packed look at how decorators are trimming Halloween trees early, styling mantels and tabletops, and lighting Pumpkin Spice candles long before the leaves turn, plus the early picks to grab right now.

Summerween Is Here: Old World Christmas Brings Halloween and Fall Décor to the Tree Early

Old World Christmas sees the shift across its Halloween and fall collections. What started as a Christmas tradition of hand-blown, hand-painted glass ornaments has grown into a year-round decorating habit, and the Halloween tree now goes up next to backyard cookouts and pool floats.

Key Facts

What Summerween is: a playful mashup of summer and Halloween. Decorators bring the trimming, styling, and collecting into July and August instead of waiting for fall.

a playful mashup of summer and Halloween. Decorators bring the trimming, styling, and collecting into July and August instead of waiting for fall. The trend leading it: the Halloween tree. Decorators trim a dedicated tree in black, orange, and purple with figural glass ornaments, then keep it up straight through the season.

the Halloween tree. Decorators trim a dedicated tree in black, orange, and purple with figural glass ornaments, then keep it up straight through the season. The proof it starts early: Old World Christmas's first Halloween ornament order of 2026 was placed on April 23, about 6 months before October 31.

Old World Christmas's first Halloween ornament order of 2026 was placed on April 23, about 6 months before October 31. Early demand signal: Halloween-category traffic to oldworldchristmas.com was up 155% from June to July, and "Halloween" ranks as the #4 most searched term on the site over the last 90 days.

Halloween-category traffic to oldworldchristmas.com was up 155% from June to July, and "Halloween" ranks as the #4 most searched term on the site over the last 90 days. Collectors buy first: ornament collectors lock in the season's new designs early to complete sets and get favorites before they sell out.

ornament collectors lock in the season's new designs early to complete sets and get favorites before they sell out. Made to keep: each ornament is hand-blown into a hand-carved mold and hand-painted using techniques from the 1800s, built to become a keepsake families pass down.

each ornament is hand-blown into a hand-carved mold and hand-painted using techniques from the 1800s, built to become a keepsake families pass down. Where to shop: early Summerween picks are available now at oldworldchristmas.com.

Why decorators are starting Halloween early

Halloween shopping used to wait for fall. Not anymore. Decorators treat spooky season like the best part of summer now. They trim a Halloween tree in July, style the mantel, and collect the new ornaments before the fall rush. Starting early takes the pressure off. Instead of scrambling in October, decorators spread the fun across the whole summer and actually enjoy the styling.

Any reason works. A summer birthday, a themed dinner, a first attempt at a Halloween tree. Old World Christmas's figural glass ornaments make it easy to start small and add a few keepsakes each season.

The four Summerween looks for 2026

The Statement Halloween Tree. A full spooky tree in black, orange, and purple, layered with jack-o'-lanterns, black cats, bats, haunted houses, and ravens. The centerpiece of the whole display.

A full spooky tree in black, orange, and purple, layered with jack-o'-lanterns, black cats, bats, haunted houses, and ravens. The centerpiece of the whole display. Spooky-Chic Gothic. Grown-up and moody. Skulls, ravens, deep jewel tones, and metallic glass for tablescapes and mantels that look great on camera.

Grown-up and moody. Skulls, ravens, deep jewel tones, and metallic glass for tablescapes and mantels that look great on camera. Family-Friendly Whimsy. Bright, playful, kid-approved. Friendly ghosts, candy corn, owls, and mini gumdrop ornaments that turn decorating into a family afternoon.

Bright, playful, kid-approved. Friendly ghosts, candy corn, owls, and mini gumdrop ornaments that turn decorating into a family afternoon. Harvest & Fall. The look that bridges Halloween into Thanksgiving. Pumpkins, acorns, and autumn motifs that stay up long after October 31.

Early picks to grab now

Start with a few flexible ornaments that anchor a July display and still look right on Halloween night. A statement centerpiece like a haunted house or witch's cauldron. A set of mini ornaments for a tabletop tree. Classic black cats, bats, and jack-o'-lanterns to build a theme. A few harvest pieces to carry the look into fall. Collect by look instead of one at a time and you can build a whole tree over a single summer.

Fan favorites are a good place to start. Last year's most-loved early Halloween picks included Dia De Los Muertos Dog Ornament, Clip-On Bat Ornament, Halloween Kitty Ornament, and the Halloween Cauldron Ornament. This year, customers can shop nearly 80 Halloween-themed ornaments on the site.

A word from the brand

"Summerween proves people don't want to wait to decorate. They trim a Halloween tree in July because it's fun, it brings everyone together, and starting early means you actually enjoy the season," said Neal Applefeld, President and CEO, Old World Christmas. "Our ornaments are made to be kept, so the tree you start this summer becomes a tradition your family adds to for years."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Summerween?

Summerween is a mashup of summer and Halloween. It's the growing habit of celebrating spooky season early, in the middle of summer, with decorating, styling, and collecting Halloween

ornaments instead of waiting for fall.

When does Summerween start?

There's no official date, but decorators increasingly kick it off in July, right around the halfway point between one Halloween and the next.

What is a Halloween tree?

A Halloween tree is a decorated tree, full-size or tabletop, trimmed with Halloween ornaments in colors like black, orange, and purple. It's the fastest-growing way to display a collection and the centerpiece of the Summerween trend.

What are the biggest Halloween trends for 2026?

Old World Christmas's Summerween Trend Report points to four looks: the Statement Halloween Tree, Spooky-Chic Gothic, Family-Friendly Whimsy, and Harvest & Fall.

Where can I buy Halloween ornaments and décor early?

Early Summerween ornaments and fall décor are available now at oldworldchristmas.com, including glass jack-o'-lanterns, black cats, bats, haunted houses, and mini ornament assortments.

About Old World Christmas

Old World Christmas has made hand-blown glass ornaments since 1979. Each design is created in-house and handcrafted by skilled artisans, and the collection now spans more than 2,000 proprietary designs, from traditional to whimsical. Built to last and made to capture a memory, a milestone, a pet, or a person you love, the ornaments give everyone a way to tell the story of their lives one piece at a time. Learn more at www.oldworldchristmas.com.

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SOURCE Old World Christmas